Gov. Fubara

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the Ngo-Atlantic Oyorokoto Beach Road in Andoni Local Government Area, urging prospective investors to explore the area’s tourism potential.

Fubara gave the assurance on Thursday during an inspection of the project, promising that the access road to the beach would be asphalted before December and ahead of the next Tourists Beach Party.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection, the governor said he visited the project site to assess the level of work, recalling that his administration had created an official access road to the beach before the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He said the project experienced some delays during the period but that the state government had since resumed meeting its obligations to contractors to ensure the development of the area into a tourism destination.

“We’ve been following up and meeting our own side of the obligation to ensure that one of the promises that we made to our people that day — that we want to make this place a tourist centre — comes to reality. And that is one of the main reasons we came here to see what is happening and the extent of the job that has been done,” he said.

Fubara described the inspection as an opportunity to assess first-hand the progress made on the project.

He said work on the beach access road was largely satisfactory, adding that the major outstanding task was the asphalting of the road, which he assured would be completed before December or ahead of the next Tourists Beach Party.

The governor also disclosed that he inspected the other section of the road leading to the fishing ports, where he said only a culvert, measuring about 100 metres from the fishing centre, remained to be completed.

Fubara said the level of work recorded was significantly better than what was previously on ground.

He urged prospective investors to take advantage of the area’s tourism and commercial opportunities, assuring them that they had nothing to fear about investing in Rivers State.