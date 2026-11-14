FRSC confirms one dead, eight injured in Anambra multiple crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Sector Command, has confirmed one death and eight injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash at Agu-Awka, Immigration Junction, along the Awka-Enugu Expressway.

The sector commander, Corps Commander Bridget Asekhauno, personally led the rescue efforts following the crash.

Asekhauno told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the crash occurred at about 8.45 a.m. and involved a Sinotruck trailer, a Toyota Camry and a TVS commercial tricycle.

She said that the vehicles had registration numbers AAA920YN, ENU622DR and NSH684VC, respectively.

“Preliminary investigations indicated excessive speeding and inadequate construction warning signs as suspected factors responsible for the crash.

“An eyewitness account indicated that the trailer, while descending a slope, noticed a diversion sign and attempted to manoeuvre into another lane.

“The trailer reportedly collided sideways with the Toyota Camry, which subsequently hit the tricycle from behind, while the trailer somersaulted,” she said.

The sector commander said that nine persons were involved in the crash, with one confirmed dead and eight sustained varying degrees of injuries.

She added that five of the injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention.

According to her, the FRSC rescue team promptly mobilised to the scene to manage traffic and clear the obstruction.

“The prompt intervention ensured the clearance and reopening of the blocked diversion route to motorists,” she said.

Asekhauno expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

She urged construction companies to provide adequate and visible warning signs, particularly around construction zones and diversion points, to guide motorists and prevent avoidable crashes.

She also advised motorists to observe speed limits, exercise caution around diversions and construction areas as well as pay attention to road signs and traffic instructions.

The sector commander reiterated FRSC’s commitment to prompt emergency response, effective traffic management and the protection of lives and property on Nigerian roads. (NAN)