Lagos State has recorded the deaths of several female political officeholders in recent times, ranging from councillors and local government officials to a serving senator, with some dying only weeks after assuming office.

The deaths, which occurred between August 2025 and November 2026, have drawn attention to the loss of women occupying various political positions across the state, particularly following the reported death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

While some of the deceased served as elected councillors, others held administrative and executive positions in local councils.

Their deaths also sparked public conversations, with some Nigerians expressing concerns over the circumstances and timing of the losses.

Here are six women in Lagos politics who died in recent times, arranged chronologically from the earliest to the latest.

1. Oluwakemi Rufai — August 13, 2025

Oluwakemi Rufai, a councillor representing Ward C1 in the Ibeju-Lekki Legislative Council, died on August 13, 2025, shortly after assuming office.

Rufai was reportedly the only female councillor in the legislative council at the time and died about two weeks after being sworn in.

2. Zainab Shotayo Kosoko — August 18, 2025

Zainab Shotayo Kosoko, who represented Ward C3 in the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area and served as Chief Whip, died on August 18, 2025.

Kosoko died five days after Rufai, with her death reportedly occurring about three weeks after she was inaugurated as a councillor.

She was said to be the only female elected councillor in her LCDA at the time of her death.

3. Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose — September 20, 2025

Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose, the vice-chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area, died on September 20, 2025.

Ajose reportedly died 55 days after assuming office, adding to the deaths of female political officeholders in Lagos within a relatively short period.

4. Basirat Oluwakemi Mayabikan — September 21, 2025

Basirat Oluwakemi Mayabikan, a councillor representing Ward F in Somolu Local Government Area, died on September 21, 2025.

She reportedly died 56 days after assuming office, having been elected to represent her ward in the local council.

The deaths of Mayabikan and other female council officials within weeks of taking office prompted reactions from Nigerians, with some questioning the circumstances surrounding the losses.

However, Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, dismissed suggestions that the deaths were linked to political hostility against women.

5. Adebimpe Akintola — September 29, 2025

Adebimpe Akintola, the Council Manager of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area and chairman of the Forum of Council Managers in Lagos State, died on September 29, 2025.

Unlike some of the other deceased officials, Akintola served in an administrative capacity as a council manager, while also heading the forum of council managers in the state.

6. Idiat Oluranti Adebule — November 28, 2026

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West in the Senate and served as deputy governor of Lagos State, reportedly died on November 28, 2026.

Adebule was a serving senator at the time of her reported death and was said to have collapsed during campaign activities.

Her death represents the loss of a prominent political figure who served Lagos at both the state and federal levels, having been deputy governor before her election to the Senate.

She was the latest among the six female political officeholders whose deaths were recorded in Lagos between 2025 and 2026.