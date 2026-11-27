Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has promised to restore petrol and electricity subsidies, tackle insecurity, create jobs and revive key infrastructure projects if elected president in 2027.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate has made the pledges at campaign rallies in Sokoto, Bauchi, Yobe and Kogi states, while presenting his proposed policies as measures to reduce the cost of living and improve economic conditions.

At the ADC presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto on November 4, Atiku promised to restore petrol subsidy, reopen Nigeria’s land borders to encourage trade and tackle insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. He also pledged to reduce the cost of pilgrimage for Muslim and Christian faithful.

Atiku said restoring petrol subsidy would help reduce transportation costs and ease the burden of rising prices of essential goods. He also argued that reopening the land borders would benefit farmers, traders and transport operators by stimulating cross-border commerce.

At a rally in Bauchi State on November 14, Atiku extended his subsidy promise to electricity, saying he would restore both petroleum and electricity subsidies if elected. He also pledged to strengthen security, particularly in the North-East, resume oil exploration in the Kolmani field and continue the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project.

“I will restore electricity subsidies. I also promise to restore security in the North-East sub-region and the country at large. I further promise to continue oil exploration activities in Kolmani so that we can have additional sources of revenue,” he said at the Bauchi rally.

At a campaign rally in Yobe State on November 15, Atiku again promised to restore petrol and electricity subsidies, while pledging to address insecurity and create employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Let me assure you that once I am elected president in 2027, I will bring back the fuel subsidy,” he said, adding that he would also restore electricity subsidy.

He further promised that his administration would work to ensure peace returned to Yobe and other parts of the country, and that young Nigerians would have access to employment opportunities.

In Kogi State on November 24, Atiku campaigned on an “Affordable Life” message, promising to reduce fuel costs, support local production and improve Nigerians’ purchasing power. He said his proposals were aimed at easing the pressure on households, workers and small businesses.

At the rally in Lokoja, he also pledged to revive and complete the Ajaokuta Steel Mill through foreign investment, without relying on government funding for the project. He promised to continue the Baro Port project by dredging the River Niger to enable the port to serve other states and create employment opportunities.

“I want to promise you here today that I will revive and complete the Ajaokuta steel mill. This is very doable because we can bring in foreign investment to complete that without putting any money there,” he said.