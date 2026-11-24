By Efe Onodjae

The freight forwarding industry generates between N2 trillion and N3 trillion annually, underscoring its potential to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy target by 2030, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has said.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CRFFN, Mr Kingsley Igwe, disclosed this in Lagos during the council’s nationwide staff capacity-building programme.

Igwe said freight forwarding remained critical to international trade, noting that sea transport accounts for about 90 per cent of global cargo movement.

“Freight forwarding is critical to the movement of cargo from exporting countries to importers. The industry plays a vital role through professional handling, documentation and compliance with international trade regulations,” he said.

He said the industry’s estimated annual contribution of between N2 trillion and N3 trillion positioned it as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economic growth and the Federal Government’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Igwe disclosed that CRFFN currently had close to 10,000 registered freight forwarders, while over 1,000 applications were being processed under its new licensing scheme.

“We are targeting between 20,000 and 25,000 corporate entities and over 40,000 individual practitioners to be certified within the next five years. The licensing exercise is also projected to generate over N30 billion annually,” he said.

On complaints about multiple charges at Nigerian ports, the CRFFN boss said the council had issued a circular prohibiting illegal charges on cargo entering or leaving the country.

“Anybody collecting unauthorised charges at port terminals or along the roads will face sanctions. Only payments that are statutorily approved are permitted,” he warned.

He said the licensing programme would help identify unregistered operators, improve accountability and strengthen regulatory compliance across the freight forwarding industry.

Igwe explained that the staff capacity-building programme was designed to enhance the council’s regulatory effectiveness, adding that the training, which commenced in Lagos, would extend to Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano.