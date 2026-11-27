France’s economy has slipped into a technical recession after revised official figures showed that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the third quarter, extending the country’s economic decline.

The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Friday that the eurozone’s second-largest economy shrank by 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, revising its initial estimate of a 0.1 per cent contraction.

The agency also revised second-quarter growth downwards to 0.02 per cent from zero per cent previously, although the figure was rounded to zero in the headline data.

The revisions mean France’s economy has recorded consecutive quarterly contractions since the end of last year, meeting the conventional definition of a technical recession, which is two successive quarters of negative economic growth.

The latest figures pose additional challenges for the government as it struggles to rein in the country’s budget deficit, with its target of 0.5 per cent economic growth this year now appearing increasingly difficult to achieve.

The minority government is also facing difficulties securing parliamentary approval for its 2027 budget, which seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit from 5.4 per cent of GDP this year to five per cent next year.

The budget debate comes five months before France’s presidential election, amid deep divisions in parliament.

Reacting to the figures, Finance Minister Roland Lescure called for the speedy adoption of the budget, insisting that the five per cent deficit target was non-negotiable.

“We must adopt a budget as soon as possible with a non-negotiable deficit target of 5%. It is imperative that we restore visibility for economic stakeholders,” he said.

A breakdown of the third-quarter GDP figures by INSEE showed that weak domestic demand contributed to the contraction.

Consumer spending rose by 0.3 per cent, but this was offset by a 0.8 per cent decline in business investment.

The rebuilding of business inventories contributed 0.3 percentage points to GDP growth, following a 0.7 percentage-point reduction in the previous quarter.

Foreign trade also weighed heavily on economic performance, subtracting 0.6 percentage points from output as exports fell by 1.6 per cent while imports increased by 0.1 per cent.

Despite the contraction, the Bank of France said earlier in November that the economy was expected to record moderate growth in the fourth quarter.

Reuters