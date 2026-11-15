France beat Turkey to finish top of Nations League group

France’s players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Nations League Group A1 football match between France and Turkey at Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux on November 15, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

France top the group after bouncing back from defeat to Italy with a 2-1 win over rock-bottom Turkey in Bordeaux.

Les Bleus will head into the draw for the last eight, scheduled for Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, as a seeded team, a position that ensures they will host the return leg in March 2027 but could mean they face Spain.

An Emirhan Topcu own goal just after half-time and Eli Junior Kroupi’s first goal for France were enough for Zinedine Zidane’s team to prevail and take top spot in the final round of of matches.