By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, has charged graduating students of LIFE Theological Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos, to uphold integrity and sound biblical doctrine as they prepare to preach the Gospel and contribute to society.

Aboyeji gave the charge at the institution’s 2026 graduation ceremony, where he urged the graduands to see their graduation not as an end but as a stepping stone to greater responsibilities in God’s service.

Speaking on the theme of the ceremony, “Trailblazers,” and drawing from Titus 2:7-8, the cleric said the credibility of their future ministries would depend largely on the integrity of their personal lives.

He said: “You have been equipped with knowledge and skills that must now find expression in faithful service to God and humanity. I charge you to distinguish yourselves as trailblazers whose lives exemplify the sound doctrine you have received.”

Quoting Apostle Paul’s admonition to Titus, Aboyeji urged the graduates to be examples of good works, demonstrating integrity in doctrine, reverence, incorruptible speech and soundness of character.

He warned against compromising biblical truths in the face of challenges, urging them to remain courageous, steadfast and diligent in their ministerial responsibilities.

“Be courageous in breaking new ground, steadfast in the face of challenges, uncompromising in matters of biblical truth, and diligent in the discharge of your ministerial responsibilities,” he said.

Reminding the graduands that service to God was a sacred responsibility requiring accountability to the Creator, the General Overseer urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of LIFE Theological Seminary and vessels of honour in their respective fields of assignment.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Governing Council of LIFE Theological Seminary, Rev. Joe Ameh, urged the graduating class to distinguish themselves as trailblazers and uncompromising ambassadors of Christ in a society increasingly challenged by moral decay and corruption.

Ameh said the graduates were expected to demonstrate the values of Christianity and apply their theological training in addressing contemporary issues in a rapidly changing society.

He said: “As trailblazers, those of you graduating today are expected to be ardent and passionate in distinguishing yourselves before a world characterised by normlessness and anomie. You are expected to be pathfinders in blazing the trail that should characterise the essence of being Christians with a fair measure of theological education in responding to contemporary issues in a fast-evolving setting.”

The seminary council chairman also decried what he described as pervasive corrupt practices threatening the nation’s God-given assets and resources.

He, however, urged the new ministers to remain steadfast and uphold Christian values despite pressures to compromise their standards.

“Despite these pervasive corruptive tendencies, you are to be different in words and conduct and indeed be zealous to propagate sound Christian values irrespective of pressures to compromise our Christian standards,” he said.