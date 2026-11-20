By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Four major transmission lines tripped within 16 minutes on Friday, triggering significant electricity load losses in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), which disclosed this in a statement, ruled out a national grid collapse, describing the incident as a transmission line disturbance.

According to the operator, the first incident occurred at 12:34 p.m. when the Omotosho–Ikeja West transmission line tripped, causing a significant load drop within the Lagos Complex.

At 12:50 p.m., three other lines – Ihovbor–Oshogbo, Benin–Egbin and Ihovbor–Ajaokuta – also tripped, resulting in further load losses across parts of the country.

Clarifying the incident, NISO said: “The grid disturbance experienced earlier today was not a system collapse, but a result from the tripping of some transmission lines, which caused load losses in parts of the country.”

The operator said its operational teams, working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), immediately activated emergency measures to stabilise the grid and restore the affected lines.

It confirmed that all four lines had returned to normal operation by 2:49 p.m. on Friday.

NISO stated: “All the affected lines have since been successfully restored to normal operation as of 2:49pm today.”

The operator did not disclose the volume of electricity lost, the number of affected consumers or the specific causes of the transmission line trips.