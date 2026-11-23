Omo-Agege

By Efe Onodjae

Former Deputy Senate President and Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has survived an alleged assassination attempt during a campaign tour of Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The attack, which occurred during a campaign visit, reportedly left four persons dead and four others critically injured.

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, in a statement by its Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, said armed men opened fire on the senator and his entourage at close range while he was addressing a crowd that had gathered to receive him.

According to the organisation, Omo-Agege escaped being hit by bullets, which allegedly passed close to his head.

It identified two of the deceased as its aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

The statement also named the injured as Chief Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho, adding that they were receiving medical attention.

The organisation said eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers were heard shouting, “It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill,” describing the incident as a targeted assassination attempt rather than a political clash.

However, a video obtained by Vanguard showed some NDC supporters lying bloodied on the floor of a hospital.

When Vanguard contacted some eyewitnesses, one of them, Pius Eguono, said, “We were all shot in the crowd, but Efemena Umukoro has been killed. I’m on the run.”