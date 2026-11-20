By OLAYINKA LATONA

LAGOS — The Fountain of Life Church has denied reports that its premises have been sealed, insisting that the church remains open, although access to its facilities is currently restricted amid an ongoing leadership dispute.

The church, in a post on its official Instagram page, shared a graphic bearing the inscription, “DON’T BELIEVE THE NOISE! CHURCH IS NOT SEALED,” while inviting worshippers to attend its Sunday service.

The clarification comes amid a leadership crisis involving Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the church’s board, which has generated public attention in recent days.

However, a visit by Vanguard correspondents to the church premises revealed restricted access, with activities appearing limited.

There was no visible presence of police personnel at the premises, while private security operatives were stationed at the entrance.

Efforts by a Vanguard reporter to gain access to the church were unsuccessful, as a security official said only persons with official business within the premises would be allowed in.

The restricted access comes despite the church’s public invitation to worshippers to attend Sunday’s service.

The church had earlier announced the postponement of its 2026 Thanksgiving Service, initially scheduled for Sunday, November 22, stating that a new date would be communicated.

The developments come against the backdrop of a legal battle over the church’s leadership.

The Lagos State High Court had restrained Odukoya from holding himself out as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church following an application by the church’s Incorporated Trustees.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin granted the interim orders on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in a suit filed by the trustees.

The court also restrained Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from interfering with, disrupting or obstructing the church’s activities, governance and other operations.

The orders were granted ex parte, meaning they were made without first hearing Odukoya’s response to the application.

However, the court preserved his right to apply to set aside the orders or respond to the substantive claims after being served with the court processes.

The case was adjourned until December 1, 2026, for mention.

The leadership dispute became public on November 17, when a faction of the church’s Board of Trustees announced that it no longer recognised Odukoya as senior pastor, citing a succession video reportedly recorded by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021.

The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

However, Odukoya and the church leadership rejected the decision, maintaining that his appointment as senior pastor in September 2023 was valid.