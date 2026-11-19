By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The leadership crisis rocking The Fountain of Life Church has taken a fresh turn, with its Senior Pastor, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, breaking his silence on allegations surrounding his leadership, the controversial succession video involving his late father and claims of financial impropriety.

Addressing church workers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Odukoya gave his account of the prolonged disagreements between him, members of the church’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and his sisters, insisting that he remains the Senior Pastor despite the controversy.

The meeting, which reportedly attracted about 300 workers, provided an opportunity for the embattled cleric to explain his position following the circulation of a video in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, allegedly indicated a succession preference involving Pastor Kunle Areogun.

Odukoya, who arrived at the church premises in a convoy of about five vehicles accompanied by security personnel, entered the auditorium at about 6.45 p.m. and was received with applause by the workers.

Speaking emotionally, he said he had endured considerable distress over the crisis but initially chose to remain silent in the hope that the disagreements would be resolved internally.

He said the decision by some board members to make his late father’s succession video public compelled him to address the workers and clarify issues surrounding the leadership dispute.

Succession video and father’s instruction

One of the major issues addressed by Odukoya was the video in which his late father reportedly expressed a preference for Areogun to take over the church’s leadership after his death.

He said the recording was made around 2021, shortly before his father travelled to the United States for surgery.

According to him, his father, uncertain about the outcome of the medical procedure, decided to document his thoughts on the future leadership of the church.

Odukoya said he personally recorded the video, while his late father’s elder brother, John Odukoya, was also aware of the exercise.

He, however, admitted that he retained the recording despite his father’s subsequent instruction to delete it after the surgery was successful.

“Following my father’s successful surgery, he instructed me to delete the recording because the circumstances that prompted its creation had changed, but I chose to retain the video against my father’s instruction and this I admit as a grave mistake,” he said.

He added that only a few people, including his sisters, knew about the recording.

The disclosure raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the recording, its intended status after the surgery and the decision to make it public several years later.

It also brings into focus the distinction between a succession preference expressed by the late founder and the formal governance processes through which leadership of the church is determined.

How leadership disagreement started

Tracing the origins of the crisis, Odukoya said the disagreements began about a year after he assumed leadership of the church following his father’s death.

He said concerns were raised about his administration, prompting the BOT to propose that he relinquish his position as chairman of the board and concentrate exclusively on his pastoral responsibilities.

Odukoya said he found the proposal difficult to accept, interpreting it as an attempt by the board to control his leadership.

He also alleged that his two sisters supported the board’s position and repeatedly pressured him to step down as chairman.

He specifically claimed that one of his sisters, Tolu, approached him and expressed interest in taking over the chairmanship.

The disagreement reportedly deepened as efforts to resolve the matter failed.

He said Bishop Mike Okonkwo intervened at a point and appealed to him to relinquish the BOT chairmanship, but he rejected the suggestion.

The dispute, therefore, appears to extend beyond who occupies the pulpit to the broader relationship between pastoral authority and institutional governance within the church.

Adeboye’s intervention

The crisis eventually attracted the attention of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who was reportedly approached by members of the board to intervene.

Recounting the meeting, Odukoya alleged that some board members made false allegations against him in Adeboye’s presence.

He said Adeboye, however, gave him an opportunity to present his side of the disagreement.

According to him, after listening to both parties, Adeboye advised them to return and resolve their differences.

Odukoya said Adeboye told him that his primary calling was to preach the gospel rather than occupy the position of BOT chairman.

He also recalled that the RCCG leader warned that failure to resolve the disagreement could have serious consequences, telling the parties that it would not be goodbye but “bye-bye”.

The intervention, however, did not end the disagreement.

Odukoya disclosed that the BOT, comprising Pastor Kunle Areogun and Pastor Rotimi Okpaise, presented a seven-point demand to him.

He said he agreed to four of the demands but rejected the proposal that he relinquish his position as BOT chairman.

The disagreement over the chairmanship subsequently became one of the defining issues in the church’s leadership crisis.

N250m controversy: Odukoya denies embezzlement

Beyond the leadership dispute, Odukoya also addressed allegations of financial impropriety, including claims that he misappropriated church funds.

He said the allegations had been particularly distressing, disclosing that he was threatened with possible involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

One of the allegations, according to him, concerned N250 million reportedly donated by an individual to the church for a particular project.

Odukoya denied embezzling the money, insisting that the funds remained intact.

He explained that the project had experienced delays because of prevailing economic conditions and rising costs, which made its execution difficult.

He also disclosed that he had restricted access to church funds, while questioning why allegations of financial misconduct should be directed at him alone if there were irregularities within the church’s financial management system.

He argued that personnel in the accounts department would also have responsibilities in the event of any financial wrongdoing.

However, his account represents his response to the allegations. Independent clarification from the church’s financial administrators, the BOT and the donor would be necessary to establish the status of the N250 million and the circumstances surrounding the delayed project.

Family ties strained by crisis

Perhaps the most emotional aspect of Odukoya’s account was his admission that the disagreement had severely damaged his relationship with his sisters.

He lamented that the crisis had placed him in opposition to members of his immediate family, making an already difficult leadership challenge more painful.

He also said he had asked members of the BOT, including his elder sister, to resign as part of efforts to give the church a fresh start.

According to him, he was willing to have his sister return to the board in the future but believed the institution needed a clean slate to move forward.

His sisters, however, were reportedly unconvinced, while the board maintained its position.

The situation highlights the intersection of family relationships, church administration, succession arrangements and institutional authority underpinning the dispute.

Prayer, fasting and spiritual reassurance

Explaining why he remained firm despite the pressure, Odukoya said he resorted to fasting and prayer, seeking divine direction on how to handle the crisis.

He disclosed that he asked God to speak to him through a dream or send someone he did not know to provide clarity.

According to him, his late father subsequently appeared to him in a dream, assuring him that he would overcome attempts to discredit him.

He also recounted meeting a pastor who allegedly advised him that unless he removed the BOT members, they would continue to create difficulties for his administration.

Odukoya said the experiences strengthened his resolve not to yield to the board’s demands.

Insists he remains Senior Pastor

Despite the controversy and a statement reportedly circulated by the board on Tuesday, Odukoya maintained that he remains the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

He also expressed uncertainty about how the church’s Sunday service would proceed, suggesting that an advertised programme would not hold because he did not want the disagreement to escalate further.

He hinted that his late father had previously approached Areogun about taking over the church after his demise.

According to Odukoya, Areogun declined the offer, explaining that his calling to ministry was to support Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and that he would not remain in the church if the founder was no longer there.

He said this was why Areogun eventually resigned his membership of the BOT when asked.

Odukoya also defended his stewardship, arguing that the church had recorded increased attendance and other achievements since he assumed leadership.

He, however, acknowledged that a large congregation was not necessarily proof of being right with God.

What next for Fountain of Life?

The meeting ended at about 8 p.m., although some workers and members reportedly remained behind to encourage reconciliation between Odukoya and his sisters.

Some of those present were said to have stressed that the church could not make meaningful progress without peace among the three family members.

The leadership dispute remains unresolved, with questions surrounding the board’s position, the church’s succession arrangements and the allegations against Odukoya still requiring clarification from the other parties involved.