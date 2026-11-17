The Board of Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has removed Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as its senior pastor, citing a need to enforce the succession arrangements established by the church’s late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The board announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, saying it followed a review of the church’s constitution and the documented instructions left by the founder before his death in 2023.

According to the trustees, the review was aimed at ensuring that the church’s leadership succession reflected the founder’s wishes and complied with the provisions of its constitution.

The statement said, “Following a careful consideration of the relevant provisions of the Church’s Constitution and a review of the recorded instructions of our beloved Founder, the Board of Trustees has resolved to give effect to the succession arrangements which he made prior to his demise in 2023.”

The board consequently declared that Jimmy Odukoya was no longer recognised as the church’s senior pastor, with the decision taking immediate effect.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognised as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately,” it stated.

The trustees described the move as an institutional decision taken in the discharge of their responsibilities and in the best interests of the church.

They said the decision was necessary to uphold the church’s constitution, respect the founder’s wishes and protect the integrity of the succession framework he established.

“It is an institutional decision taken in the discharge of the Board’s responsibilities and in the best interests of the Church,” the statement added.

The board, however, did not disclose the specific succession arrangements left by the founder or announce who would take over the senior pastor position.

Vanguard Newspaper