Jimmy Odukoya

The Fountain of Life Church has rejected reports alleging that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as its Senior Pastor, describing the purported decision as constitutionally invalid.

The church, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the announcement did not represent a valid decision of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports alleging that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has been removed as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

“We categorically reject this purported decision and wish to clarify that the announcement does not represent a constitutionally valid decision of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church,” the statement read.

The church said the announcement reflected the position of some individuals who had constituted themselves into a group known as the “Concerned Members of the Board”.

It accused the group of acting outside the constitutional framework governing the church.

The statement further disclosed that the trustees involved had been formally asked to resign from the board on March 14, 2026, over alleged repeated violations of the church’s constitution and founding principles.

“It is important to place on record that, as far back as 14 March 2026, these Trustees were formally called upon to resign from the Board on account of their repeated and flagrant violations of the Church’s Constitution and its founding principles and objectives,” it said.

According to the church, the communication was delivered to and acknowledged by the trustees, while one of them subsequently resigned.

It alleged that the remaining individuals had continued to take decisions purportedly binding on the church without complying with its governing constitution.

Reaffirming Odukoya’s position, the church insisted that he remained its duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church,” the statement added.

It said his appointment was unanimously approved by the board in September 2023, stressing that no constitutionally valid decision had been taken to remove him from either position.

“The Constitution remains the governing instrument of the Church. No individual or group of individuals can substitute their preferences for the express provisions of that Constitution,” it stated.

The church urged its members, the media and the general public to distinguish between the pronouncements of the individuals involved and what it described as its constitutionally authorised position.

The development follows reports that the church’s Board of Trustees had announced Odukoya’s removal as Senior Pastor, citing a review of a video recording in which the church’s late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, reportedly outlined a different succession arrangement before his death.

According to the earlier statement attributed to the board, the recording, made in December 2021 by Jimmy at his father’s request, indicated that the late founder had designated another person to succeed him.

The board reportedly said the video was not presented when the trustees initially sought information about the founder’s succession plans.