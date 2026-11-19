The Fountain of Life Church has postponed its 2026 Thanksgiving service, earlier scheduled for Sunday, November 22, amid an ongoing leadership crisis involving Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and members of its Board of Trustees.

The Lagos-based church announced the postponement in a notice shared on its official social media platforms on Thursday, November 19.

The notice read, “Please be informed that our Thanksgiving 2026 Service, previously scheduled for Sunday, November 22, has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

The church did not give any reason for the decision or indicate when the service would be rescheduled.

The development comes amid a leadership dispute following an announcement by some members of the Board of Trustees withdrawing recognition of Odukoya as the church’s senior pastor with immediate effect.

The trustees reportedly based their decision on a review of the church’s constitution and a December 2021 video recording in which the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, outlined succession arrangements that identified another individual as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy Odukoya administrative and youth church responsibilities.

They also cited governance concerns and issues surrounding Odukoya’s recent remarriage.

However, Odukoya and representatives of the church rejected the announcement, describing it as constitutionally invalid and not a decision properly taken by the Board of Trustees.

They maintained that he remains the duly appointed senior pastor and chairman of the board, following his unanimous approval for the positions in September 2023 after his father’s death.

The trustees subsequently reaffirmed their position and appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to provide interim spiritual and administrative leadership pending further consultations.

The crisis has also extended to the control of the church’s official social media accounts, with both sides reportedly disputing authority over the platforms.

Odukoya was notably absent from the church’s midweek service on Thursday as the leadership dispute continued.

The Thanksgiving service had attracted attention amid the unfolding crisis, with the postponement adding another development to the dispute over the church’s leadership and administration.