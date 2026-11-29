By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, on Sunday mounted the pulpit to preach to the congregation amid an ongoing leadership crisis in the church and a bench warrant reportedly issued by a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi for his arrest.

Odukoya, who mounted the pulpit at about 9:44am, described the crisis as a battle for the soul of the church, urging members to remain steadfast in their faith and not be distracted by public discussions surrounding the leadership dispute.

Drawing a distinction between a shepherd and a hireling, the cleric said a genuine shepherd would not abandon his flock in times of difficulty.

He also declared that predictions about the collapse of the church were not new, insisting that the church had survived previous challenges.

According to him, “This is not the first time they said Fountain will collapse, and those that are waiting will continue to wait.”

Odukoya, who spoke extensively on the biblical account of Peter walking on water, urged members to keep their eyes on Jesus despite the challenges confronting the church.

“There is a difference between a shepherd and a hireling. If you’re a shepherd or hireling, you will understand when troubles come. Trouble differentiates between a shepherd and hireling.

“This is not a conversation about title. Remove the title but you can’t remove the oil,” he said.

He added: “Every storm has a purpose. Now we find ourselves in the midst of a storm, where’s your faith? Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus; the moment Peter took his eyes off Jesus, he began to sink.

“Fountainers, this is a great opportunity to showcase to the world the faith that we have.”

The pastor further acknowledged questions surrounding his appearance at Sunday’s service, saying the ongoing public discussions about the church’s leadership should not distract members.

“Many questions were asked if I was going to be in church today. Jesus made us understand in the book of John, there is a difference between a shepherd and hireling. They look alike until when trouble comes. When trouble comes, a hireling runs away but a shepherd stays.

“This is not a conversation about title or no title. Remove the title, you can’t remove the oil. There are certain kinds of oil that flow in the place of affliction. I know who I am, whose I am and I know who calls me,” he said.

On the public debate surrounding the leadership crisis, Odukoya urged members to allow the church’s leaders to handle the matter.

“The conversation being out there in the public, don’t pay attention to it. It is okay. It was taken to the public and the public will have opinions without facts. We are not here to do leader thing, let the leaders do it, it’s okay,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the church would overcome the crisis, saying its foundation would remain unshaken despite the controversy.

“The world is watching, people are talking but because God is involved, this house will not be broken and shaken. Sometimes affliction is an indication of your new beginning,” he added.

Recalling previous challenges faced by the church, Odukoya said it had remained standing despite successive storms.

“Pastor, church, Fountain has gone through a lot, one thing after the other. The wind came, the winds blew but the church was still standing.

“Sometimes you don’t realise your enemies are used by God. We also don’t realise that affliction and expansion can coexist. In the midst of affliction, growth must happen when God is involved.

“One thing is guaranteed: affliction is not how the story ends. In the midst of affliction, multiplication is guaranteed,” he said.

Odukoya, however, ended his appearance at the service abruptly, handing over to Pastor Mary Odukoya to conclude the session.

“I love you. I am grateful for you, I thank God for you and I will not stop praying for you. And please continue to pray for me too. I will see you next Sunday. Pastor Mary, please end the service. God bless you,” he told the congregation.

Earlier, Pastor Mary, one of the church’s ministers, had led the opening prayer, describing the situation as a spiritual attack and calling for unity among members.

She urged the congregation to pray for Odukoya and the church, insisting that the crisis would not divide the congregation.

“We know there is a crisis on ground but we will call on God our Father. We are not going to lie low on this matter. This legacy belongs to us, it will not disintegrate, we are going to fight on our knees,” she prayed.

She also called on members to stand by the senior pastor, declaring that allegations against his character would not prevail.

“Lift up Pastor Jimmy Odukoya in prayer, every defamation of character against him will not stand. Everywhere Pastor Jimmy stands, he will stand as vessel of honour. We fight for our senior pastor without shame this morning,” she said.

Before Odukoya mounted the pulpit, his younger sister, Tobi, addressed the congregation, reflecting on words of encouragement and counsel reportedly delivered by Bishop Mike Okonkwo to the church the previous Sunday.

She subsequently prayed for peace and urged members not to be distracted by issues being discussed in the public space.