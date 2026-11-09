Former Real Madrid star Raul to coach Oviedo

Former Real Madrid striker Raul Gonzalez was appointed as coach of Spanish second-division side Real Oviedo on Monday.

“Oviedo have reached an agreement to hire Raul… as the new first-team coach until June 2028,” said the Asturian side in a statement.

Oviedo, who were relegated from La Liga last season, dismissed coach Julian Calero earlier Monday with the team ninth in the table.

“My way of understanding football is with respecting the talent (in the squad) but asking for unconditional effort,” said Raul in a video published by the club on social media platform X.

“The team has to fight from the first minute to the last for victory so the fans are proud of them.”

Raul, 49, previously coached Real Madrid’s reserve side from 2019 to 2025.

As a player, Raul won six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, before joining Schalke, Al Sadd and the New York Cosmos.

The striker was also a regular for Spain, making 102 appearances and netting 44 goals with La Roja.