Former APC spokesman warns of crisis if Tinubu is imposed in 2027

Timi Frank

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Timi Frank, has warned that any attempt to force President Bola Tinubu back into office in 2027 could plunge the country into crisis.

Frank, who is the Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), said Nigerians would not accept an outcome that contradicts their votes.

“Nigerians will not accept a situation in which someone is declared the winner when the people know they did not vote for him. They should not push the country into a crisis by attempting to impose him on the people,” Frank warned.

He urged the president to abandon his re-election ambition and guarantee a transparent electoral process. “Whoever wins should be allowed to emerge as the choice of the people,” he said.

Frank also expressed concern over alleged attempts by some political actors to manipulate the electoral process. He described the public protest against Tinubu after prayers at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Garki, Abuja, last Friday as evidence of growing dissatisfaction with the administration.

Tinubu reportedly faced boos from some Hausa protesters who chanted “Ba ma yi” (we don’t want you) after the prayers. In a viral video, some protesters were seen removing and destroying his campaign posters and billboards in parts of Area 1.

Frank condemned the protesters for choosing a religious occasion to vent their displeasure and commended the President’s security detail for ensuring his safety and de-escalating the situation. He nevertheless urged the President to recognise the significance of the public reaction.

“The rejection was total and unmistakable. No Nigerian president has been embarrassed like this publicly. The way Nigerians rejected him speaks volumes but should he decide to go ahead and he loses, he should be prepared to accept defeat just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did,” he said.

The former APC spokesman said he was worried by what he called a growing gap between the assurances given to the President by political associates and the mood of the people.

“I have seen the confidence with which some people are assuring President Tinubu that he will win the Federal Capital Territory FCT and that he is firmly in control. But the reported embarrassment he suffered during a prayer session in Abuja tells a different story.

“What happened in the FCT last Friday showed that political assurances and promises are not necessarily a reflection of the reality on the ground. The public reaction reflects the anger and dissatisfaction of Nigerians, which those around the President may not be telling him about.

“What happened in FCT and Jos after the APC rally has shown that people like the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike promising him 80 percent of votes in Abuja and the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo vowing to give him 2.5 million votes in Edo state, would disappoint him due to the reality on ground.

“Those telling him to continue and assuring him that he will win the next election are merely deceiving him. Even some people within his political circle, including those involved in his campaign, know that selling his candidacy to Nigerians will be difficult,” Frank said.

He alleged that financial considerations were influencing the positions of some political associates, and said the President needed honest assessments of his performance and popularity.

“I am giving him this advice because I genuinely want him to listen to the truth. Those around him may not be telling him that he has become very unpopular and that continuing in the presidential race may be a difficult undertaking. My advice is that he should take a bow and leave the race. He should take this advice seriously,” he said.

Frank urged Tinubu to take a cue from opposition figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, whom he said draw large crowds without financial inducements.

“Wherever these opposition leaders go, Nigerians come out in large numbers to receive them without being induced with rice or money. Their reception should tell the President something about the mood of the country,” he said.

He listed hunger, unemployment, rising living costs and insecurity among the factors fuelling public anger. “If the President had performed well, there would be no need for the desperation we are witnessing today,” he said.

Frank also questioned the credibility of endorsements for the President, alleging that some individuals and groups were motivated by anticipated financial benefits rather than genuine public sentiment.

“President Tinubu still has an opportunity to make history and have his name written in gold. He can achieve this by ensuring that the country conducts a free, fair and credible election,” he said.