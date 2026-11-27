By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s economy continued to attract foreign portfolio capital in the first seven months of 2026 (7m’26), despite a decline recorded in the second quarter of the year.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Monthly Economic Reports, aggregate capital inflow grew by 48 percent to $20.34 billion in July 2026, from the $13.73 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, a Quarter-on-Quarter report on capital importation in 2026 showed a decline of 6.75 percent to $9.67 billion in the second quarter from $10.67 billion in the first quarter.

Also capital importation stood at $3.12 billion in July, down by 14.04 percent from $3.63 billion in June.

CBN’s July report stated: “Aggregate capital inflow declined by 13.89 per cent to $3.12 billion during the review period, from $3.63 billion in June 2026. Foreign portfolio investment fell to $2.89 billion from $3.49 billion, reflecting lower bond purchases.”

Despite the overall dip, the report highlights shifting dynamics in investor behaviour across key asset classes and sectors.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) fell to $2.89 billion from $3.49 billion in June, a downturn largely driven by lower bond purchases by foreign investors. Similarly, foreign direct investment (FDI) saw a contraction, declining to $0.04 billion from $0.10 billion in the preceding month.

Conversely, the ‘other investment’ category, which comprises mainly foreign loans, recorded a significant surge.

Inflows in this segment rose to $0.20 billion in July, up sharply from $0.03 billion in June, propelled by higher loan inflows into the domestic economy.

A deeper breakdown of the figures reveals that short-term investments continue to dominate Nigeria’s capital importation landscape.

Portfolio investment accounted for an overwhelming 92.47 per cent of total capital inflows in July. ‘Other investment’ represented 6.29 per cent, while long-term foreign direct investment trailed at just 1.24 per cent.

Within the dominant portfolio investment segment, money market instruments emerged as the primary attraction for foreign funds, constituting 55.41 per cent of total capital inflows. Bonds followed in second place with a 36.35 per cent share, while the equities market attracted a modest 0.71 per cent of the total inflow.

On a sectoral basis, the financial services industry remained the preferred destination for offshore funds. The banking sector retained its position as the dominant recipient of foreign capital, absorbing 59.16 per cent of the total inflow. The financing sector followed closely behind with a 37.77 per cent share.

Real sector industries attracted significantly smaller portions of the capital pool, with oil and gas receiving 1.29 per cent, production and manufacturing taking 0.78 per cent, and agriculture accounting for 0.34 per cent. Other sectors shared the remaining balance.

Meanwhile, the country experienced no relief on the external account as total capital outflows increased in 7m’26. Outflows rose by 76.4 per cent to $20.15 billion, up from $11.42 billion in 7m’25. However, outflows declined by 7.96 percent in July to $3.12 billion from $3.39 billion in June.

CBN noted that the moderation was driven largely by lower capital transfers and reduced dividend repatriation, reflecting improved investor confidence in the domestic market in July. Specifically, capital transfers dropped to $2.27 billion in July, compared to $2.67 billion in the preceding month. Dividend repatriation also saw a sharp reduction, falling to $0.06 billion from $0.27 billion in June 2026, signalling that more foreign investors opted to retain earnings within the economy.

However, debt servicing obligations exerted upward pressure on outflows, as loan repayments nearly doubled to $0.80 billion from $0.43 billion in June. Overall, capital transfers remained the largest component of outward flows at 72.64 per cent, followed by loan repayments at 25.50 per cent, and dividend repatriation at 1.81 per cent, with other outward transfers accounting for the rest.