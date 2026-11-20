IBADAN– FoodCo Founder and Chairman, Mrs. Sola Sun-Basorun, has unveiled her autobiography, Courage to Start: The FoodCo Story, chronicling her journey from a University of Ibadan librarian to building one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous retail chains.



Launched at T. O. Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan, the 200-page, 16-chapter book documents the challenges, decisions and business principles behind FoodCo’s growth from a modest corner shop into a leading retail brand over four decades.



The book also offers lessons on entrepreneurship, resilience and overcoming uncertainty, particularly for young Nigerians aspiring to build sustainable businesses.



Speaking at the launch, Sun-Basorun encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs not to allow limited capital or imperfect conditions to discourage them, describing FoodCo’s growth as a product of faith, determination and perseverance.



She noted that although the book is her autobiography, it captures the contributions of employees, customers, suppliers, business associates and other stakeholders who have supported the company’s journey.



She also acknowledged the contributions of her late husband, whose encouragement helped lay the foundation for the business, and her sons, Ade and Segun Sun-Basorun.



Ade, FoodCo’s Chief Executive Officer, led the company’s expansion from 12 to 24 outlets after his mother stepped down as CEO in 2020, while Segun contributed to the development of the brand’s identity and customer experience.



Reflecting on the company’s roots, Sun-Basorun described Ibadan as central to FoodCo’s success, noting that the city helped demonstrate the potential of building a thriving business outside Nigeria’s major commercial centres.



Reviewing the book, legal practitioner, Tunde Aiku (SAN), highlighted its lessons on resilience, strategic decision-making and navigating business challenges. The Chairman of the occasion and former Managing Director of Wema Bank, Segun Oloketuyi, described Sun-Basorun’s journey as evidence that successful businesses can be built through courage, quality and resilience rather than substantial start-up capital.



Ade Sun-Basorun, speaking on behalf of FoodCo, appreciated the family, employees, business associates and stakeholders whose contributions have supported the company’s growth.



FoodCo currently operates 24 outlets across Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ogun states, employs more than 2,000 people and provides market opportunities for over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises.



Published by Mosuro Publishers, Courage to Start: The FoodCo Story offers insights into building a sustainable indigenous enterprise while inspiring aspiring Nigerian entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions.