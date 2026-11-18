From Left: Director, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (North-West), Dadi Mullah; Project Director, FMCG Festival, Flora Mbeledeogu, and President, Okearin Traders Association, Paulinus Ugwu at the Day 3 of FMCG Festival held in Lagos.

By Cynthia Alo

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, FMCG, manufacturers and small businesses have urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to automate most of its paper processes involving product registration and licence renewal to reduce delays and curb circulation of counterfeit products and fake registration numbers.

They said prolonged approvals were forcing some manufacturers to rely on intermediaries, exposing them to exploitation, including the use of fake NAFDAC registration numbers.

The call was made recently at the 2026 FMCG Festival in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of manufacturers, Project Director of the FMCG Festival, Flora Mbeledeogu, said renewal of NAFDAC licences remained a major challenge, and that NAFDAC needed more hands and automation to make registration and renewal faster and more seamless.

Mbeledeogu said: “We need NAFDAC to employ more hands and automate our systems so that when a consumer brand wants to renew its NAFDAC certificate or licence, they can do so without having to raise an arm and a leg. It has to just be a seamless process, just like it is in other countries in Africa where you just need to upload the required documents on the portal; within 24 hours, receive notification for factory inspection; officials inspect and take samples; analysis is done;by 48 hours, the product registration number is issued. We need to get to that point.”

She warned that delays could expose smaller manufacturers to exploitation by intermediaries who claim to facilitate registration and renewal processes.

She urged the agency to address the bottlenecks before the next edition of the festival.

Responding to the concerns, Director, NAFDAC, North-West Zone, Dadi Mullah, said the agency’s processes were designed to ensure products met required health and safety standards.

He disclosed that food product registration could take up to 120 working days, covering facility inspection, laboratory testing, regulatory assessment and final approval.

Mullah said one challenge was that some small businesses wanted to produce from their domestic kitchens without meeting the facility requirements prescribed for commercial production.

He said NAFDAC could not allow such businesses to supply the wider market without complying with Good Manufacturing Practices, GMP.

He said: “The only thing I know that many of you will complain about is our facility requirement. We insist that unless the facility meets minimum good manufacturing practices requirements, we will not allow you to produce.Your kitchen cannot produce the kind of products for the international market.”

Speaking on delays in registration and renewal processing, he said NAFDAC’s laboratories handled a large volume of applications, making it difficult for applicants to expect immediate results.

He attributed part of the delays in Lagos to inadequate personnel at the agency’s food registration office.

He disclosed that NAFDAC had previously recorded more than 8,400 pending applications partly to having only one Local Office Director (LOD) handling applications at the office adding, “There was only one LOD in the food registration office, and until that person processes all those products, it sits in Lagos pipeline, moving slower.”

He said the agency had deployed additional LODs across its zonal offices to reduce the backlog.

He expressed optimism that the additional personnel would accelerate the process in the coming months, while urging manufacturers to continue providing feedback on delays and other challenges.

He added that to encourage registration of products , NAFDAC had discounted registration fees for micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, since 2020.

According to him, no product registration fee exceeds N100,000, while some micro businesses pay between N40,000 and N60,000.

He said laboratory analysis could cost about N500,000, with the agency bearing part of the cost.

Mullah maintained that manufacturers did not need agents or intermediaries to obtain registration, advising businesses experiencing difficulties with the online process to approach the agency’s support desk for assistance at no cost.

He warned that anyone caught dealing in counterfeit products would face the law, saying offenders could be sentenced to seven years in prison.

” For now, anyone that is just dabbling into that, wherever, whenever we catch such a person, we will make sure that the law deals with you.”

He said consumers and traders could use NAFDAC’s online verification platform at registration.nafdac.gov.ng to confirm whether a product’s registration number was genuine.

He explained that the platform provides information such as the product name, packaging details, registration number and expiry date, enabling consumers to identify fake products.

He advised consumers to examine product labels, storage conditions and registration numbers before purchasing or consuming regulated products.

He also asked them to report suspected counterfeit products through the agency’s website, email and social media platforms, rather than merely complain about their circulation in the market.

The NAFDAC official further called for stronger collaboration with traders and distributors to identify and remove unregistered and counterfeit products from markets.

Supporting the call, President, Okearin Traders Association, Paulinus Ugwu , said traders had established a task force in the market to identify and remove counterfeit products.

Ugwu called for closer collaboration between traders and NAFDAC, noting that regulators could not know everything happening in markets without the cooperation of those operating there.

He said traders were also interested in promoting locally manufactured products, particularly those produced by small businesses, and called on manufacturers to bring their product samples for consideration by distributors.

In his keynote address, the Chief Operating Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Kayode Momoh, urged manufacturers to strengthen supply chains, local sourcing, product quality and innovation to remain competitive.

Momoh said innovation must go beyond developing new ideas to ensuring that products could be produced, delivered and sustained consistently in the market.

He also called for a stable and predictable regulatory environment to give manufacturers confidence to invest for the long term.