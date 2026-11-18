By Cynthia Alo

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, FMCGs, manufacturers and small businesses have urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to automate most of its paper processes involving product registration and licence renewal to reduce delays and curb circulation of counterfeit products and fake registration numbers.

They said prolonged approval processes were forcing some manufacturers to rely on intermediaries, exposing them to exploitation, including the use of fake NAFDAC registration numbers.

Speaking on behalf of manufacturers at the 2026 FMCG Festival in Lagos, Project Director of the event, Flora Mbeledeogu, said renewal of NAFDAC licences remained a major challenge, and that NAFDAC needed more hands and automation to make registration and renewal faster and more seamless.

She stated: “We need NAFDAC to employ more hands and automate our systems so that when a consumer brand wants to renew its NAFDAC certificate or licence, they can do so without having to raise an arm and a leg. It has to just be a seamless process, just like it is in other countries in Africa where you just need to upload the required documents on the portal; within 24 hours, receive notification for factory inspection; officials inspect and take samples; analysis is done; by 48 hours, the product registration number is issued. We need to get to that point.”

Responding to the concerns, Director, NAFDAC, North-West Zone, Dadi Mullah, said the agency’s processes were designed to ensure products met required health and safety standards.

He disclosed that food product registration could take up to 120 working days, covering facility inspection, laboratory testing, regulatory assessment and final approval.

Mullah said one challenge was that some small businesses wanted to produce from their domestic kitchens without meeting the facility requirements prescribed for commercial production.

He said NAFDAC could not allow such businesses to supply the wider market without complying with Good Manufacturing Practices, GMP.

Speaking on delays in registration and renewal processing, he said NAFDAC’s laboratories handled a large volume of applications, making it difficult for applicants to expect immediate results.

He attributed part of the delays in Lagos to inadequate personnel at the agency’s food registration office.

Speaking also President, Okearin Traders Association, Paulinus Ugwu , said traders had established a task force in the market to identify and remove counterfeit products.

Ugwu called for closer collaboration between traders and NAFDAC, noting that regulators could not know everything happening in markets without the cooperation of those operating there.

In his keynote address, the Chief Operating Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Kayode Momoh, urged manufacturers to strengthen supply chains, local sourcing, product quality and innovation to remain competitive.

Momoh said innovation must go beyond developing new ideas to ensuring that products could be produced, delivered and sustained consistently in the market.