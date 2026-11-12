Floyd Mayweather To Launch TMT Frontrow Fight Series In Nigeria 

ABUJA, NIGERIA – 11 November 2026 – Boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather will arrive in Abuja on Thursday, 12 November, to announce the launch of the TMT Frontrow Fight Series Nigeria and explore investment opportunities in Nigeria’s mining and solid minerals sector.

The initiative aims to identify, train and promote young Nigerian boxing talent through the Frontrow Fight Series boxing academies and grassroots development programmes across Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other locations.

The first TMT Frontrow Fight Series event is planned for 2027, with Floyd Mayweather also fighting in Nigeria during the same year.

ABUJA PRESS CONFERENCE

Mayweather will address the media in Abuja on Friday, 13 November 2026, to outline the Frontrow Fight Series and its plans to develop and empower Nigerian youth through boxing.

BANGKOK FIGHT – 19 DECEMBER 2026

Mayweather will also discuss his upcoming fight in Bangkok, Thailand, against Australian light heavyweight boxer Matt “The Jedi” Floyd, who has a professional record of 15 wins from 17 fights. Further details of the fight, including how Nigerian boxing fans can subscribe to watch the event, will be announced at the Abuja press conference.

ABOUT TMT AFRICA & FRONTROW FIGHT SERIES

TMT Africa and Frontrow Fight Series aims to develop Nigerian boxing talent and empower youths across Africa. It’s time to bring the benefit of Frontrow Fight Series to the Motherland and produce outstanding champions from the pool of untapped talent in Africa.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keane Anis

Head of TMT Africa & Frontrow Fight Series

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries | Interviews | Press Accreditation

TMT Africa & Frontrow Fight Series