Flamingos players shift focus to career development after World Cup success

Players of Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, say they have shifted focus to personal and career development following their triumph at the 2026 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The players told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that although winning the competition was a major achievement, it marked only the beginning of their football careers.

The captain of the team, Chidi Harmony, said the players must put the achievement behind them and concentrate on correcting their mistakes and improving their individual performances.

“This is just a starting point. We cannot look at this success and say we have arrived. As young players, we have to put this aside and focus on development.

“It is time to work on our mistakes. We want to go out every day and keep improving ourselves so that we can win more trophies for the country,” Harmony said.

On her personal ambitions, Harmony said she had identified four or five top European clubs she hoped to play for but declined to disclose their names.

“I have four or five big clubs I want to play for, but I will keep them to myself for now. I will share the names the day I finally sign for any of the clubs,” she said.

Similarly, Golden Ball winner, Oluebube Umejiaku, expressed gratitude to God for the team’s success in Morocco, saying she was already looking forward to greater achievements.

She recalled that following their triumph at the WAFU B tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the team had resolved to replicate the feat at the World Cup.

“After the WAFU B in Cote d’Ivoire, where we won, we told ourselves that we would go and do the same in Morocco, and I am very happy we returned home with the trophy.

“Personally, I feel I have not even started. This is just the beginning of my career, and I pray that God helps me achieve more and win more trophies for the country,” Umejiaku said.

Forward Kemi Adegbuyi also said she remained determined to achieve greater success, adding that she was focused on improving her game and making further impact in football.

She expressed gratitude to God, her family and supporters for their contributions to her success.

“I am very happy and grateful to God, my family and those who have been supporting me.

“But now, I am focusing on not letting my guard down. I am concentrating on improving myself and making more statements in football,” Adegbuyi said.

The FC Robo forward also called for increased investment and support for the Nigerian women’s league to enable more talented players to showcase their abilities.

According to her, the league has many undiscovered talents who require adequate platforms and opportunities to develop their careers.

“There are a lot of hidden talents in the women’s league in Nigeria. We just need the right platforms to showcase our talents.

“We need more investment and support,” she said. (NAN)