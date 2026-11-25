International evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn, has urged Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to urgently repair roads across the state, saying he would be reluctant to return if the poor road conditions persist.

Hinn made the remarks in a video circulating on social media after his recent visit to Edo State, where he was hosted by Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The US-based televangelist disclosed that he met with Okpebholo during the visit and appealed to him to address the condition of roads he travelled on.

“I went to Edo State and I met the governor. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don’t ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again,” Hinn said.

“If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads,” he added.

Hinn also expressed concern about a possible visit to Warri, Delta State, recalling the poor condition of roads he encountered during an earlier trip to the city.

His comments come amid complaints by residents and motorists about deteriorating road infrastructure in parts of Edo State, with some routes reportedly affected by potholes and failed sections.

One of the roads that has attracted complaints from commuters and transport operators is the Benin-Sapele-Warri highway, which links parts of Edo and Delta states.

In September, the Edo State Government acknowledged the poor condition of several roads across the state, blaming some of the deterioration on what it described as poor-quality construction carried out under the previous administration.

The government appealed to residents to be patient, promising extensive road rehabilitation during the dry season.

Okpebholo also inspected some road and drainage projects in November and pledged to address the state’s infrastructure challenges.