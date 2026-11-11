Five factors vehicle buyers should consider – Understanding the true cost of ownership in Nigeria

By Theodore opara

Buying a vehicle is a major financial decision, but many Nigerian motorists focus almost entirely on the amount required to acquire one. While the purchase price is an important consideration, it does not tell the complete story of what it takes to own and maintain a vehicle over the years.

From routine servicing and parts replacement, to insurance, fuel and unexpected repairs, vehicle ownership comes with recurring expenses that can significantly influence its overall value.

For individuals, families and businesses, understanding these costs before making a purchase can help prevent financial surprises and support better decisions.

The ownership cost equation

Two vehicles with similar showroom prices may have significantly different maintenance requirements and operating costs.

One may benefit from an established after-sales network, readily available spare parts and predictable servicing expenses. Another may present challenges when replacement components are required or technical support is unavailable.

These differences can influence the overall cost of ownership.

For instance, a vehicle that requires expensive repairs or spends considerable time in a workshop may eventually cost its owner more than initially anticipated.

For businesses operating fleets, the consequences can be even greater. Every day a vehicle remains unavailable could affect deliveries, customer service, employee movement and revenue generation.

Consequently, vehicle buyers should consider not only acquisition costs but also the financial implications of keeping their vehicles operational.

Five factors buyers should consider

A proper assessment of vehicle ownership costs should include five major areas.

First is the purchase price and any associated financing charges.

Second is routine maintenance, including scheduled servicing, lubricants, filters, tyres and other consumables.

Third is warranty protection, particularly its duration, coverage and exclusions.

Fourth is the availability and cost of replacement parts, including access to qualified technicians.

Fifth is downtime, which may create additional transportation expenses, lost business opportunities and reduced productivity.

Although some expenses are difficult to forecast, obtaining reliable information before purchasing can help buyers make more informed comparisons.

The importance of after-sales support

Automotive distributors increasingly recognise that customers need more than a vehicle at the point of purchase. They also need dependable support throughout the ownership period.

Carloha’s CarlohaCare 6-6-7 programme provides an example of this approach, offering a six-year warranty, six years of free servicing and a seven-day repair promise, subject to applicable conditions.

Such commitments demonstrate how after-sales benefits can form part of a vehicle’s overall value proposition.

However, buyers should examine the applicable terms, exclusions and service requirements before relying on advertised benefits.

A smarter purchasing decision

Automotive businesses also have a responsibility to provide transparent information about warranties, servicing arrangements and parts availability.

Customers should understand what they are paying for and what support they can expect after taking delivery.

Ultimately, the most affordable vehicle is not necessarily the one with the lowest showroom price.

Nigerian buyers must begin evaluating vehicles based on their total ownership costs. The real value of a car lies not only in how much it costs to acquire, but also in how economically and reliably it serves its owner over time.

Vanguard News