A supporter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has recounted how gunmen allegedly shot him five times during an attack on the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege, the party’s candidate for Delta Central, in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The survivor, who sustained gunshot injuries to his chest and mouth, narrated his ordeal in a video shared on the NDC’s X page on Wednesday.

The video showed him speaking from his hospital bed during a visit by Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, its vice-presidential candidate, to survivors of the attack.

Recounting events leading up to the shooting, the man said he had received threats after participating in a 10,000-man march organised by the NDC in Delta State.

According to him, his wife received a telephone call from individuals who threatened to shut down his business.

“To be very precise, on Sunday, when we were in church, in the early hours of the day, they went and sealed the whole business premises. I could not get access to the premises; I could not offload my goods,” he recalled.

“A week later, my truck that brought goods from Lagos, they seized the truck and drove it to the local government secretariat.”

He said the truck was detained for more than four days, adding that no explanation had been provided for its seizure.

The supporter said the attack occurred on Monday while Omo-Agege was addressing supporters at the campaign venue, when gunmen stormed the gathering and opened fire.

He said one of the attackers called out his name before shooting him as he attempted to escape towards his car.

“One of them started shouting, ‘That is Agba, shoot Agba, that is Agba, look at Agba going.’ Before I could say Jack, the gunshot came straight to my chest,” he said.

“There is a bullet here, through the throat. There is a bullet here…five bullets on the chest and the mouth.

“So, the target was just to kill me, but to God be the glory, I’m alive.”

He attributed the attack to his political affiliation and support for the NDC’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“The whole thing is because I’m supporting NDC; I’m supporting Obi and Kwankwaso,” he said.

Another survivor receiving treatment at the hospital also expressed determination to continue supporting the party despite the violence.

“No matter the number of persons they shoot or attempt to kill in their time, Peter Obi will become president, Rabiu Kwankwaso will become vice-president, and Nigeria will be okay,” he said.

Recall in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Ani Iniedu, said preliminary reports indicated that six people were killed and several others injured during the attack.

Iniedu said the police would sanction any officers found to have acted improperly, unlawfully or breached professional standards during the incident.

He added that an investigation was ongoing to establish the confirmed casualty figure and determine the circumstances surrounding the violence.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, had ordered increased security deployment, intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols to prevent further violence and restore normalcy in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government imposed a curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice following the attack.