Firm launches electoral social network ahead of 2027 polls

By Henry Ojelu

A new mobile platform, Mobiliser Nigeria, has been launched to connect voters with fellow citizens in their polling units and facilitate grassroots political engagement ahead of the February 2027 general elections.

The developers described the platform as an electoral social network built around Nigeria’s electoral structure rather than followers, trending topics and conventional social media interactions.

With the slogan, “Your Polling Unit. Your People. Your Voice,” the platform provides tools for community discussions, candidate information, political awareness, membership organisation, communication and grassroots mobilisation.

In a statement announcing its launch, the promoters said political discussions in Nigeria had largely taken place at rallies, on radio and television, and across general social media platforms, without adequately connecting voters to people, candidates and activities within their electoral communities.

They said Mobiliser Nigeria seeks to address the gap by organising civic engagement around polling units, wards, local government areas, states and the country.

According to the developers, users can connect with other voters in their polling units, participate in conversations, share posts and take part in polls on issues affecting their communities.

The platform also features a candidate information system through which voters can access details of candidates contesting elections in their constituencies.

Users can view candidates’ political parties, manifestos, priorities and policy positions, as well as compare candidates contesting for the same office.

The developers said the feature was particularly intended to help young and first-time voters make informed choices ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The goal is to help voters look beyond slogans and personalities to the people seeking their votes and the programmes they promise,” the statement said.

The platform also provides spaces for political parties, campaign organisations, civic movements, support groups and community associations to organise their members.

According to the promoters, authorised coordinators can manage membership networks across states, local government areas, wards and polling units, communicate with members, organise events and monitor participation through dedicated dashboards.