Fire guts storey building in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire on Saturday gutted a storey building at No. 9, Ola Market, Adedeji, Itire, Surulere, Lagos State.

However, no life was lost in the incident.

An eyewitness said the fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident, saying firefighters were deployed to the scene following a distress call.

“Following a distress call received at 10:12 hours, firefighters from the Sari Iganmu and Isolo Fire Stations were mobilised and arrived at the scene promptly to combat the fire,” Adeseye stated.

The fire affected the top floor of the residential building but had been contained as of 11 a.m., according to the service.