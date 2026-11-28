By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property worth millions of naira has been destroyed after fire partially gutted the Methodist Church Nigeria, Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, has expressed concern over the incident, describing it as a painful development for the Methodist congregation.

The fire, which reportedly started in the church’s media room on the gallery late Wednesday night, caused significant damage to sections of the cathedral.

The damage included the destruction of the church’s Allen organ, damage to the choir gallery and the collapse of about one-third of the roof.

However, no life was lost and no injury was reported in the incident.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, attributed the fire to an electrical surge in the agency’s preliminary assessment.

He said the agency’s response team arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after receiving a distress call and worked alongside the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps to contain the blaze.

According to him, emergency responders successfully extinguished the fire and completed dampening operations to prevent a possible re-ignition.

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA subsequently declared the scene safe.

He advised religious organisations, residents and business owners to conduct regular electrical inspections, ensure proper wiring and use certified electrical fittings to prevent similar incidents.

Meanwhile, CAN, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its Director of State Issues and Social Welfare, Rev. Stephen Oyinlola, sympathised with its Lagos State Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the church leadership and members of the congregation.

The association commended the church staff, sympathisers and emergency responders for their intervention, which helped prevent further destruction.

CAN urged the congregation to remain steadfast in faith, while appealing to Christians, corporate organisations, individuals and other well-meaning Nigerians to support efforts to restore the affected sections of the cathedral.

It expressed confidence that the church would recover from the incident and continue its religious and community services.