…Traders count losses as inferno razes shops in Potiskum

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

A midnight fire outbreak has destroyed several shops and goods worth millions of naira at the Potiskum Central Market in Yobe State, leaving traders counting their losses.

The fire, which reportedly started at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026, initially affected the section of the market occupied by traditional medicine dealers before spreading to adjoining shops.

The outbreak reportedly caught traders and residents around the market unawares, as the flames spread rapidly through the affected section, making it difficult to salvage goods and other valuables.

Following the incident, traders and residents rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue merchandise and prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.

However, several shops and their contents had already been destroyed before effective intervention could be mounted.

The arrival of fire service personnel helped contain the inferno and prevent it from spreading to other densely populated sections of the market, thereby averting further destruction.

An eyewitness commended the firefighters for their timely intervention, saying their arrival helped prevent the fire from engulfing the entire market.

Although no casualties had been reported as of the time of filing this report, the destruction of goods and property has left affected traders facing significant financial losses.

The exact number of shops destroyed and the total value of merchandise lost were yet to be ascertained.

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is expected to assess the affected section to determine the extent of the damage, document the losses suffered by traders and establish the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.

The incident has renewed concerns over fire safety in commercial markets, particularly those with closely packed shops and large quantities of combustible materials.

For the affected traders, the immediate challenge is how to recover from the losses and rebuild their businesses following the destruction of their merchandise.