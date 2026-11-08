FIFA U-17 WWC: Why we lost to Nigeria in final – Japan coach Shirai

Japan U-17 women’s national team coach, Sadayoshi Shirai, has praised Nigeria’s Flamingos following his side’s 2-1 defeat in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Shirai admitted that Nigeria’s speed and physical strength posed major problems for his players, particularly when the Flamingos managed to break through their defence.

Nigeria secured the title through goals from Oluebube Umejiaku and Awawu Bashiru, while Fuki Ito scored for Japan.

Reacting after the encounter, Shirai acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority but maintained that his players gave their best throughout the final.

“First of all, I have to say that Nigeria were a very strong team. We understood their strengths, but there were moments when they managed to get in behind our defence. Even so, I think our players fought incredibly hard until the very end, doing everything they could to cope with Nigeria’s speed and physical power. I also believe that if we had managed to score earlier, we might have had a better chance of winning the match. I want them [Japan’s players] to be proud of themselves. The way they fought until the very end of this World Cup will have inspired many people, and I hope they can take confidence from that,” Shirai said.

Japan reached the final after defeating DPR Korea in the semi-finals, while Nigeria booked their place in the title decider with a victory over Brazil.

The Flamingos eventually defeated Japan to claim the U-17 Women’s World Cup trophy, marking a historic achievement for Nigerian women’s football.

Vanguard News