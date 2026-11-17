(Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

By Dickson Omobola

Deputy Chairperson of the FIFA Men’s Teams Competition Committee, Amaju Pinnick, has disclosed that President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, will arrive in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday for the commissioning of the Warri City Stadium and the Hussey College pitch.

Pinnick said the decision was an indication of Infantino’s commitment to grassroots football development.

Speaking on the Morning Show, an Arise TV programme, he said: “On Saturday, by God’s grace, Gianni will arrive in Warri. Who will ever believe the president of FIFA will go to Warri, a subnational? Gianni loves grassroots football development.

“The first time I picked him from the airport, as we were driving, he counted the number of people playing football, and I told him about Hussey College. This idea was also crystallised. He loves football, and he has seen everything.

“Hussey College produced 17 Super Eagles. Can you hear that? So, Gianni believes in these legends. I’m happy to say that Gianni will be going to the Warri City Stadium. It’s the best stadium in Nigeria at the moment. Kudos to the governor of Delta State. Look at the facility.

“The pitch, like I keep saying, is the same pitch that they used in the finals of the Nations Cup. This was built by Peculiar Consult, an indigenous company. A Nigerian company. It will also be commissioned by the president of FIFA.”