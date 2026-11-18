World football governing body FIFA has appointed former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi and four others to a five-member normalisation committee tasked with overseeing the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The committee will be chaired by former NFF electoral committee chairman Sampson Ebomhe and is expected to manage the federation’s transition and organise fresh elections for a new leadership.

Its mandate will run until May 31, 2027, at the latest.

FIFA communicated the appointments in a letter sent to the NFF secretariat on Wednesday, following consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Other members of the committee are governance expert Dr Joe Abah, veteran sports journalist and administrator Godwin Enakhena, and Amina Yerima.

“We refer to the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council of 22 October 2026 to appoint a normalisation committee for the Nigeria Football Federation.

“In this respect, following consultation with CAF, we hereby communicate the composition of the normalisation committee as follows: Mr Sampson Ebomhe (chairman), Dr Joe Abah (member), Mr Godwin Enakhena (member), Ms Amina Yerima (member) and Mr Daniel Amokachi (member),” the letter read.

The world football governing body said the appointees would commence their duties immediately, subject to eligibility screening by its Review Committee in line with FIFA Governance Regulations.

Their final confirmation will depend on the outcome of the screening exercise.

FIFA also prohibited members of the committee from contesting any position in the forthcoming NFF elections, regardless of whether they resign or have their appointments revoked.

“None of the members of the normalisation committee will be eligible for the positions to be filled during the upcoming NFF elections under any circumstances, including in the event that their mandate as a member of the normalisation committee is revoked or that they resign from their position,” the letter added.

FIFA further stated that it could, in consultation with CAF, withdraw the appointment of any committee member or expand the committee by appointing additional members.

The intervention follows the resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation’s executive committee on August 27, 2026, amid growing criticism of the country’s football administration.

The development disrupted arrangements for the NFF elective congress scheduled for September 27, prompting FIFA and CAF to step in and approve the establishment of a normalisation committee to supervise the transition.

Ebomhe, who will lead the committee, has previously held several positions in Nigerian sports administration.

In August 2025, he was appointed vice-chairman of the seven-member electoral committee established by the National Sports Commission to conduct elections into national sports federations.

He also chaired the NFF Electoral Committee responsible for conducting the federation’s executive committee elections in Warri, Delta State, in 2014.

Additionally, in February 2014, he was appointed member-secretary of the First Instance Body for the NFF Club Licensing System, where he worked alongside former NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko, who is now chairman of the National Sports Commission.