By Adegboyega Adeleye

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will jointly host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and the United States will stage the 2031 tournament.

According to Sky Sports, the UK bid was unopposed after FIFA declared it the only valid bid in April 2025. FIFA’s Congress ratified the bid on Monday, alongside the joint proposal from Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and the US to host the 2031 competition.

The 2035 tournament will be the first football World Cup held in the UK since the men’s competition in 1966. It is set to feature 48 teams and 104 matches over 39 days. FIFA has yet to confirm the dates or whether all four host nations will qualify automatically.

The UK’s “All Together” bid proposed 19 stadiums across 15 cities: 14 in England, two in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland. Three additional venues — in Birmingham, Wrexham and a proposed new Chelsea stadium — could be added, taking the tournament to 22 stadiums across 16 cities.

Presenting the UK bid, Sky Sports News presenter Jess Creighton said its ambition was to deliver “the most-watched FIFA Women’s World Cup ever”, predicting more than 3.5 billion viewers and over 4.5 million tickets sold.

The 2031 edition will be the first Women’s World Cup contested by 48 teams. The four countries’ bid also ran unopposed before FIFA approved it.