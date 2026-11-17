By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction in November 2026 was undersubscribed by 9.5 percent , attracting a total subscription of N1.81 trillion against N2 trillion offered by the Debt Management Office, DMO.

This reflects decline in investors’ demand for the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) debt instrument.

According to the November FGN Bond Auction result released by DMO , investors bid N1.81 trillion for bonds worth N2 trillion with total allotments rising by 25 percent to N1.5 trillion in November, down from N1.2 trillion allotted in October 2026.

Four instruments were offered during the auction consisting 21 percent FGN March 2028 , 19.3 percent FGN April 2029, 17.94 percent FGN August 2030 and 19.89 percent FGN May 2033, with an offer of N700 billion, N250 billion, N750 billion and N300 billion respectively.

Investor interest was strongest for the May 2033 bond, which attracted N766.4 billion in bids from 233 successful applicants.

The bulk of allotments also went to this bond, totaling N676.6 billion.

The March 2028 bond received N162.99 billion and a non competitive allotment of N50 billion while the April 2029 bond received N241.03 billion and a non competitive allotment of N30 billion.

The August 2030 bond received an allotment of N336.12 billion.

Clearing yields for the bonds were as follows: March 2028: 16.89 percent, while that of other bonds were 16.99 percent.

The results reflect continuous declining appetite among investors for Nigerian government debt, even as allotments tightened compared with previous months.