IFC push investment as Lagos develops care policy framework

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Government is targeting a $9.3 billion care economy as it moves to attract private sector investment into childcare, elderly care and disability support services.

The initiative follows the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan 2026–2030, aimed at transforming the sector into an organised industry capable of creating millions of jobs and increasing women’s participation in the economy.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the National Care Economy Forum hosted by the World Bank Group. She was represented by the Director, Child Development Department, Ali Andrew Maduga.

“Our task is to move beyond recognising care as a social responsibility to establishing it as an organised, productive and investable component of Nigeria’s economy,” she said.

She disclosed that the Council, on October 28, 2026, also directed the Ministers of Justice and Women Affairs to develop an executive bill to provide legislative backing for the policy.

Citing UN Women’s 2026 care economy modelling, she said closing unpaid care gaps and expanding universal childcare could contribute at least $9.3 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs.

She added that caregiving responsibilities accounted for 20.16 per cent of women’s withdrawal from the labour force, compared with 0.6 per cent for men.

Earlier, Head of Office, Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Christian Mulamula, described care as economic infrastructure rather than merely a family responsibility.

“Care may begin at home, but its impact does not end at the front door. It shapes whether people, particularly women, can take up opportunities and participate fully in the economy.

“Care is economic infrastructure,” he said.

He disclosed that 92 per cent of childcare facilities were small, independently owned businesses, while 76 per cent of childcare entrepreneurs lacked access to formal finance.

“Investing in childcare is about freeing talent and productivity into the economy while giving children a strong start in life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, said the state was developing an investment-oriented care policy framework.

“We want a care economy in which families can access reliable and affordable services, care providers can operate viable businesses, and those who work in the sector can earn decent livelihoods under appropriate professional standards,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged financial institutions, employers and private investors to support the sector, noting that government funding alone could not provide the required facilities and services.