FG suspends broadcast licence fee reviews indefinitely

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended all reviews of broadcast licence fees indefinitely following concerns by operators over rising operational costs and financial pressures facing Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the decision on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), led by its Chairman, Senior High Chief Dr Tony Akiotu.

The decision followed BON’s 82nd General Assembly in Calabar, Cross River State, where the organisation raised concerns about the sustainability of broadcast operations amid mounting economic challenges.

In a statement issued on Monday night by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, Idris said the suspension was part of efforts by the Federal Government to create a more conducive operating environment for broadcasters.

“Any increase in licence fees is hereby put on hold. All reviews relating to licences are suspended until further notice. I am directing the NBC to ensure strict compliance while we review the situation,” he said.

The minister also directed the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to expedite the review of the National Broadcasting Code to ensure that its provisions reflect current developments and emerging realities in the industry.

On the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) programme, Idris promised to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to address outstanding concerns and resolve challenges affecting its implementation.

He further disclosed that he had directed the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to ensure full enforcement of the 45-day payment period for advertising services, following BON’s request for improved compliance with the policy.

The minister also assured the delegation that the ministry would engage relevant stakeholders on concerns surrounding access to affordable financing and spectrum allocation.

Describing broadcasting as critical to national development, Idris said the industry played an important role in strengthening democracy, promoting national cohesion and ensuring public access to credible and accurate information.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, he urged broadcasters to uphold professionalism, fairness and ethical standards in their reportage.

“Freedom of expression must go with responsibility. You cannot simply say anything and claim to be practising journalism.

“Journalism has standards, procedures and ethics. I urge broadcasters to ensure that what they report is factual, responsible and promotes national unity and peaceful coexistence,” the minister said.

Earlier, BON Chairman, Akiotu, commended Idris for his intervention during the June 2026 DSO launch, noting that the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the minister helped address concerns about ensuring a level playing field for operators.

However, he identified the review of the National Broadcasting Code, broadcast licence fees, rising operational costs, access to financing, spectrum allocation and enforcement of the 45-day advertising payment period as major challenges requiring government attention.

“BON believes in dialogue, consultation and mediation to prevent a breakdown of industrial harmony in the broadcasting industry. We are grateful for your personal intervention during the DSO launch and seek your continued support in addressing the challenges affecting our members,” Akiotu said.

Idris congratulated BON on the successful hosting of its 82nd General Assembly in Calabar and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to sustained dialogue and collaboration with industry stakeholders to strengthen the broadcasting sector and promote its long-term development.