The Federal Government is seeking reduction in the period for construction of the new Carter Bridge.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, told the contractor handling the project, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), to look at the possibility of reducing the time frame from 36 months to 18 months or 24 months.

He said that the aim was to save more money and ensure that the new Carter Bridge would come on board before the existing one would go down.

He said that CCECC had completed five per cent of the 1.9km bridge project without being paid any mobilisation fee.

“No mobilisation fee has been paid to them, and the duration of this project is 36 months but I am striking a deal with their management, having seen that they have gone up to five per cent.

“We are going to release, within this week, 30 per cent mobilisation fee to CCECC.

“Another deal will probably be if we can reduce the construction period to about 18 months to 24 months; then, they can apply for loan so they can set up two other sections of piling.

” if they will do that, we are ready to give them a loan of 20 per cent so that they can set up, but they must give us APG – Advance Payment Guarantee,” the minister said.

According to him, the Federal Government already has the APG for the 30 per cent mobilisation fee.

“We are not allowed to pay more than 30 per cent but we can give a loan based on an agreement.”

He emphasised that the bridge’s piling must be on a minimum of Schedule 60 thick steel pile.

He said that the CCECC was meeting the specification.

“We are very happy about that. We also directed that when they start their piling, we have to do a number of big lumps to protect the piles at the seabed,” Umahi said