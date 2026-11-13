FG records 16 Nigerian deaths in Addis Ababa, warns travellers

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians, particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions, to exercise caution when travelling through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following the deaths of 16 Nigerians in the city this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a travel advisory issued on Friday, stating that the deaths recorded by Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa were reportedly linked to health complications associated with the city’s high altitude.

The ministry explained that Addis Ababa is situated approximately 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, where lower atmospheric pressure results in reduced oxygen availability.

It noted that the conditions could pose increased health risks to travellers with certain underlying medical conditions, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory ailments.

According to the advisory, although healthy individuals are generally able to adapt to reduced oxygen levels in high-altitude environments, people with certain pre-existing health conditions may experience complications.

The Federal Government therefore advised Nigerians whose medical conditions could be worsened by high altitudes to seek appropriate medical advice before undertaking journeys involving transit through the Ethiopian capital.

It also urged travellers with underlying medical conditions to consult medical professionals and obtain necessary guidance before embarking on their trips.

The ministry, however, clarified that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa.

Rather, it said the notice was aimed at ensuring that medically vulnerable travellers were adequately informed about the possible effects of high altitudes and took necessary precautions.

The advisory stated, “This year, Nigeria’s Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa has recorded 16 deaths involving Nigerians transiting through the city, reportedly linked to health complications associated with high altitudes.

“While healthy individuals are generally able to adapt to reduced oxygen levels in high-altitude environments, persons with certain pre-existing medical ailments, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, may experience increased health risks in such conditions.

“In view of the foregoing, Nigerians with pre-existing health conditions that can be exacerbated by high altitudes are strongly advised to exercise caution when planning journeys that involve transit through Addis Ababa.

“Travellers with underlying medical conditions are also urged to obtain appropriate medical guidance before undertaking such journeys.”

The ministry reiterated that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa but to ensure that those vulnerable to the physiological effects of high altitudes were adequately informed.

It reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians travelling abroad, adding that it would continue to provide timely information and guidance to safeguard their welfare.