FG raises alarm over 2,000 universities, 100 fake professors report

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Federal Government has dismissed viral claims that Nigeria has 2,000 universities and that about 100 professors in the country were exposed as fake, describing the reports as fabricated misinformation aimed at eroding public confidence in the nation’s university system.

The government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, said the National Universities Commission, NUC, never made such declarations, published the alleged list of fake professors or authenticated the names currently circulating on social media.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made the clarification in a statement issued on Saturday through the ministry’s

Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

He said the claims were false, misleading and a recycled version of old information being distorted to deceive the public.

The ministry specifically faulted reports suggesting that the NUC had identified about 100 individuals as fake professors, explaining that the allegation was a misrepresentation of a media report published on December 3, 2019.

According to the ministry, the original report concerned an exercise by the NUC to verify the directory of full professors in Nigerian universities and did not contain the names now being circulated online.

It stressed that the commission had since disowned the purported list, insisting that it neither originated from the regulatory agency nor enjoyed its endorsement.

2,000 varsities

On the claim that Nigeria has 2,000 universities, the ministry said the NUC had never announced the existence of such a number of universities in the country.

The government expressed concern over what it described as the persistent recycling of false information, warning that such claims could undermine the credibility of Nigerian universities and damage efforts to strengthen standards in the nation’s higher education system.

It urged media organisations, social media users and members of the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified information, particularly on issues concerning the recognition of universities and the integrity of academic qualifications.

The ministry advised Nigerians to rely on the NUC’s official communication channels for accurate information on recognised universities, academic standards and regulatory decisions.

It reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the NUC in protecting academic integrity, strengthening quality assurance and preserving the credibility and international reputation of Nigeria’s university education system.

Vanguard News