FG plans National Sports Commission office in Kwara – Magaji

Fourth from right is Coach Bola Magaji Chairman Kwara state Sports Commission,in glasses, also in glasses beside him is the author Comrade Biodun Abdulkarim, Special Adviser and Counsellor governor to the governor Alhaji Saad Salahudeen and other dignitaries at the unveiling of a book titled “The Sardauna Ilorin in the eyes of History.”in honour of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in ilorin.

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN – The Federal Government has concluded plans to establish an office of the National Sports Commission (NSC) in Kwara State, following the development of sports facilities by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Coach Bola Magaji, disclosed this in Ilorin, saying officials of the NSC had been impressed by the facilities provided by the state government.

Magaji spoke at the unveiling of a book titled The Sardauna of Ilorin in the Eyes of History, written in honour of AbdulRazaq, who holds the traditional title of Sardauna of Ilorin.

The book was authored by Abiodun Abdul Kareem, a senior journalist and editor of Herald on Sunday, the Sunday publication of the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation.

Magaji recalled that officials of the National Sports Commission visited Kwara about three weeks ago to assess the sports facilities developed by the AbdulRazaq administration over the past seven years.

He said the officials expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the state stadium complex and indicated that the proposed NSC office would be established in the state.

According to him, the development reflects the growing recognition of Kwara’s investment in sports infrastructure.

Magaji said the state’s stadium complex could boast of some of the best squash court facilities in the world, adding that Kwara contingents to national and international sporting competitions had recorded improved medal-winning performances.

He attributed the development to investments in sports infrastructure and efforts to promote sporting activities in the state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Alhaji Saad Salahudeen, said AbdulRazaq’s contributions to governance, politics, youth development and national development would continue to attract attention in the years ahead.

He said the governor’s footprints in public service would remain relevant and be referenced in the next 50 years.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, said the event was designed to provide a platform for discussions on leadership, public service, governance and historical preservation.

He said the initiative was also aimed at documenting experiences and inspiring future generations.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who was represented by Magaji Ogundele; Alhaji Saad Kajola; Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi; the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Jibril; Senior Adviser on Islamic Religion, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmegoro; and Senior Adviser on Political Communication, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, among others.