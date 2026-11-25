By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Federal Government has ordered an investigation into the deaths of three condemned inmates at the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, following a jailbreak attempt last week.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who ordered the investigation, described the deaths as unfortunate and vowed that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

The minister, who visited the facility on Wednesday to assess the situation, also expressed concern that more than 70 condemned inmates at the centre had spent over 10 years on death row, attributing the prolonged stay to delays by state authorities in exercising their powers to grant clemency or commute death sentences.

The minister was represented during the visit by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, who briefed journalists after inspecting the facility.

Nwakuche said he returned to Ilorin on the minister’s directive to investigate reports surrounding the incident and assess the condition of the facility.

According to him, seven condemned inmates attempted to breach the security of the custodial centre during the jailbreak, but only two succeeded in escaping.

He said the remaining five were apprehended and returned to custody, but three subsequently died.

“Two succeeded in making their way out of the facility, while the remaining five could not. They were taken back, but unfortunately, we were informed that three out of the five who could not escape lost their lives.

“That is an unfortunate incident, and the minister wanted us to come immediately to assess the situation,” he said.

The Comptroller-General said a team had been constituted to investigate the deaths, adding that the inquiry would involve clinical, medical and intelligence processes.

He assured that the two escaped inmates would be rearrested, regardless of how long it took.

Nwakuche also disclosed that more than 70 condemned inmates were being held at the Oke-Kura facility, with some having spent over a decade on death row.

He described the situation as a major challenge, noting that the colonial-era facility was accommodating nearly 685 inmates and was severely overcrowded.

He said the problem extended beyond Ilorin, disclosing that more than 4,000 inmates were on death row across correctional facilities nationwide.

The Comptroller-General appealed to state governors to exercise their constitutional powers by considering the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment, where appropriate.

According to him, such action would enable the Correctional Service to transfer affected inmates to less congested facilities, where they could undergo rehabilitation and vocational training.

“We have been appealing to the necessary authorities, the governors, to do what the law permits them to do. Can they commute them into life sentences so that we will be able to distribute them to less congested facilities, where we can also subject them to treatment regimes to learn a trade and be useful to society upon discharge?” he said.

He warned that overcrowding placed additional pressure on correctional officers and infrastructure, while making inmate classification, separation and rehabilitation more difficult.

Nwakuche also commended the media for what he described as its partnership with the Correctional Service, particularly in verifying information before publication.

He said the service remained committed to accountability and would provide Nigerians with accurate information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.