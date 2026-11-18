…World Bank, IFC seek private sector investment

…Lagos develops investment-oriented care policy framework- Gov. Sanwo-Olu

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s care economy into an organised and investable sector, following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan 2026–2030, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim has disclosed.



The policy, which seeks to expand childcare, elderly care and disability support services, is expected to open investment opportunities, create jobs and boost women’s participation in economic activities.



Speaking at the National Care Economy Forum, hosted by the World Bank Group in collaboration with other stakeholders, on Tuesday, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, represented by Ali Andrew Maduga, Director, Child Development Department, said the government was determined to move care beyond its traditional perception as a family responsibility.



According to her: “ The Federal Executive Council approved three national instruments on October 28, 2026, including the National Care Policy and Implementation Plan 2026–2030. The Council had also directed the Ministers of Justice and Women Affairs to work towards developing an executive bill for submission to the National Assembly to give the policy legislative backing.”



She said: “Our task is to move beyond recognising care as a social responsibility to establishing it as an organised, productive and investable component of Nigeria’s economy.



“The National Care Policy is structured around 11 pillars, providing Nigeria with a comprehensive framework for organising, regulating, financing and expanding care services.”

The minister noted that the policy covers childcare, elderly care, disability support, the rights and welfare of care workers, family-friendly workplaces and redistribution of unpaid care responsibilities.

She stressed that Nigeria could not achieve its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy without addressing the disproportionate burden of unpaid care on women.

Citing UN Women’s 2026 care economy modelling, she said closing unpaid care gaps and expanding universal childcare could contribute at least $9.3 billion to Nigeria’s GDP and generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs.

She added that caregiving responsibilities accounted for 20.16 per cent of women’s withdrawal from the labour force, compared with 0.6 per cent for men.

Meanwhile, in attendance at the forum includes: Ayodele Fashogbon, Senior Economist, Gender Innovation Lab World Bank Group, Engr. Suleiman Yusuf, Director, National Board for Technical Education, NBTE Nigeria and PMI Ideas Project, Ms Beatrice Enyong, UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Gloria Ahmed , Director, Special Duties. Federal Ministry of Budget and Finance Planning, among other dignitaries.

Earlier, Christian Mulamula, Head of Office, Nigeria, International Finance Corporation, IFC, said care should be recognised as economic infrastructure rather than merely a family issue.

He explained that inadequate access to affordable and quality childcare affects women’s ability to work, employers’ productivity and the development of children’s human capital.

“Care may begin at home, but its impact does not end at the front door. It shapes whether people, particularly women, can take up opportunities and participate fully in the economy.

“Care is economic infrastructure,” he said.

Mulamula added : The first 2,000 days of a child’s life, from conception to about five years, were critical to establishing the foundations of health, learning and lifelong productivity.

He added : “ 92 per cent of childcare facilities were small, independently owned businesses, while 76 per cent of childcare entrepreneurs lacked access to formal finance.”

According to him, this presents an opportunity for banks, investors and employers to support the development of a sustainable care market.

“Investing in childcare is about freeing talent and productivity into the economy while giving children a strong start in life,” he said.

He disclosed that more than 4,500 aspiring caregivers and entrepreneurs, about 90 per cent of them women, were undergoing training under the World Bank-supported Innovation, Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) project.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, said the state was developing an investment-oriented care policy framework to address families’ needs and encourage private sector participation.

He said: “We want a care economy in which families can access reliable and affordable services, care providers can operate viable businesses, and those who work in the sector can earn decent livelihoods under appropriate professional standards.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that government funding alone could not provide the facilities and services required across the country, urging financial institutions, employers and private investors to support the sector.

He added: “ Lagos had identified care as a priority under its Women Economic Empowerment Policy roadmap.”

The governor said the success of Nigeria’s care economy should ultimately be measured by the mother able to pursue her career knowing that her child is receiving proper care, the entrepreneur able to expand her business and the care worker earning a decent living.