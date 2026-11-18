By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA—The Federal Government has announced plans to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign missions, improve consular services and make diplomacy more focused on attracting investment, promoting trade and supporting economic growth.



The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Digital Media and Public Diplomacy, Raphael Oni, following the opening of the sixth Foreign Policy School (FPS-6) in Abuja.



The programme, organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, and the Peace-Building Development Consult, PBDC, is being held from November 16 to 18, 2026, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.



The event, themed “Foreign Policy as a Tool for National Security and Economic Growth,” focuses on how Nigeria can use diplomacy to strengthen national security, attract economic opportunities and promote its interests internationally.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Enikanolaiye said Nigeria’s foreign policy must be built on a strong domestic foundation to achieve meaningful results abroad.



He explained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was introducing reforms within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to improve its operations and ensure that Nigerian missions abroad delivered measurable results.



According to him, the government’s foreign policy is guided by the four Ds: Demography, development, diaspora and democracy, with the welfare and interests of Nigerians at the centre.

He noted that the approach didn’t reduce Africa’s importance in Nigeria’s foreign policy but recognised that the country must strengthen its economy and institutions to play a more effective role on the continent.

The minister recalled that the ministry adopted the motto “Nigeria First” in 2007, adding that the present administration was working to give it practical meaning.

He said Nigerian missions abroad would be repositioned as centres for trade, investment and technology partnerships, while also improving consular services for citizens living overseas.

He said: “We are moving beyond the mantra of diplomacy for diplomacy’s sake to a purposeful engagement calibrated to serve our people.”

Enikanolaiye also announced three measures to improve accountability and performance across Nigerian missions.

He identified them as the Stations Charter, which assigns specific priorities to each mission; SCAPER, an annual performance assessment for Heads of Mission; and the Global Best Practices Project, which will enable missions identify successful policies and practices that could benefit Nigeria.

He explained that the measures would ensure that diplomatic activities produced practical results rather than focus only on meetings and engagements.

On regional security, the minister expressed concern over growing insecurity in the Sahel, unconstitutional changes of government, the spread of small arms and humanitarian challenges affecting West Africa.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful relations with neighbouring countries, dialogue and mediation, including continued engagement with member states of the Alliance of Sahel States, AES.

“For Nigeria, it is zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government; this being key to the defence and protection of our democracy,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria had no territorial ambitions and remained committed to promoting peace, stability and constitutional governance across the region.

The minister also called for stronger preventive diplomacy, early warning systems and dialogue among African countries to address emerging conflicts before they escalate.

He maintained that preventing conflicts was less expensive and more effective than managing their consequences.

Earlier in his remarks, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai, retd., said foreign policy must contribute directly to national security and economic development.

Agwai stressed that Nigeria’s influence abroad would depend largely on its strength, stability and development at home.

He urged participants to recognise the connection between domestic policies and international relations in advancing the country’s national interests.