FG moves to abolish 269 obsolete laws as review committee submits report

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal Government on Thursday began the process of repealing 269 laws it described as obsolete.

The action followed the formal presentation of the report of the committee set up in 2024 to review all the laws in the country to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The Committee, which was led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General of Ekiti State, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, was co-chaired by Professor Dakas Dakas, SAN.

While presenting the report to the AGF at the Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Fapohunda, SAN, disclosed that the Committee considered a total of 932 federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations.

He added that, of the laws considered, 663, together with their relevant subsidiary legislations, were identified for inclusion in the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), while 269 were found to be obsolete, spent or repealed.

Fapohunda, SAN, who noted that significant portions of laws in the country had not undergone a comprehensive, systemic review in nearly two decades, said the revised laws contained in the report of the committee will usher in a forward-looking era for Law Reform in Nigeria.

“Our primary objective was clear—to purge obsolete and redundant statutes, resolve conflicting provisions, and seamlessly integrate contemporary socio-economic and technological realities into our national legal framework.

“The statutory laws of any nation are the bedrock of its governance, economic stability, and social justice. However, a legal system that remains stagnant while society evolves becomes an impediment to progress.

“Our Committee was confronted with laws that still referenced obsolete economic indicators, archaic penalties, and administrative frameworks that do not align with modern technological advancements or international best practices.

“Our mandate was not merely to edit, but to fundamentally sanitize our statute books.

“In carrying out this responsibility, the Committee took care to preserve the substance of existing laws and to distinguish between legislation that remained in force, legislation that had been repealed, legislation that had become spent, and legislation requiring further legislative attention.

“To ensure a thorough and inclusive outcome, the Committee adopted a multi-layered approach: Fourteen Working Groups were constituted to undertake the detailed review of the assigned volumes of legislation, supported by Technical Teams responsible for collation, drafting, quality assurance, oversight and editorial review.

“This structure was designed to ensure that the review was undertaken systematically, while providing successive levels of technical and editorial scrutiny. Particular attention was given to the need for accuracy and consistency,” the Committee Chairman added.

He expressed the hope that the exercise will lay the foundation of a more regular and sustainable system of law revision in the country.

“The Committee has accordingly recommended the institutionalisation of a structured mechanism for continuous law revision,” he added.

Speaking after the report was submitted to him by the Committee, the AGF described it as a milestone in the FG’s efforts to strengthen the justice sector and modernize the nation’s legal framework.

Stressing that the last official consolidation of the Laws of the Federation was undertaken in 2004, Fagbemi, SAN, noted that over 20 years have since elapsed, during which, he said, the country has witnessed significant legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological developments.

“Several new enactments and amendments have accumulated over this period, making a comprehensive review imperative to ensure that our body of federal laws remains coherent, current, accessible and responsive to the needs of our country,” he added.

He said the outcomes of the work done by the Committee, which was set up on October 24, 2024, represent substantial progress towards providing the country with an updated and consolidated body of federal laws.

“While we commend the progress made, the quality, accuracy and practical utility of the final publication must remain our priority.

“The Laws of the Federation must serve as a reliable reference for the courts, legal practitioners, public institutions, investors and the general public. It is equally important that recommendations requiring further legislative or policy intervention are clearly identified to facilitate appropriate action.

“The next step is to present the Report to His Excellency, the President, for onward transmission to the National Assembly for the necessary legislative consideration and action.

“In this regard, I particularly look forward to the cooperation and support of the distinguished members of the National Assembly, especially those present here, in facilitating the timely consideration of the proposed legislative measures.

“The successful conclusion of this exercise will require the continued collaboration of the Executive and the Legislature.

“Beyond the immediate task of producing the LFN 2025, we must also ensure that this exercise establishes a sustainable foundation for the periodic review and updating of our laws.

“The gap of more than twenty years between the last consolidation and the present exercise should not be repeated.

“We must strengthen our capacity to track new enactments, amendments and subsidiary legislation so that our laws remain current and responsive to emerging developments.

“Ultimately, our objective is to build a modern, coherent and accessible legal framework that promotes the rule of law, strengthens the administration of justice, supports effective governance, protects the rights of citizens and contributes to national development and security.

“This is an important step towards a justice system that responds effectively to the realities of our time and inspires public confidence,” the AGF added.