By Chidi Ndaa

‎TO ease the transport challenges of varsity students, staff and host communities, the Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated Compressed Natural Gas Stations in four universities.

The CNG stations are located at the University of Uyo (Akwa Ibom State), University of Nsukka (Enugu State), Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (Delta State), and the University of Calabar (Cross River State).

‎The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the scheme was aimed at ensuring that students, staff and members of the host communities enjoyed cheap transportation to their various destinations.

Ekpo, who launched the scheme at UNIUYO, added that CNG was generally cheaper than petrol and diesel, offering motorists within the communities the opportunity to spend less on cleaner fuel.

The minister hailed President Bola Tinubu for his (Tinubu) Renewed Hope Agenda, which has placed natural gas at the heart of the country’s economic renewal programme.

Ekpo disclosed that the President had also approved the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation Programme.

According to him, the programme is in line with the 20 Universities CNG Ecosystem Initiative to mitigate the effect of petroleum subsidy reform on students and staff.

He said, “For students, young people who earn a living from commercial transport, and vulnerable members of society who depend on public transport, these savings mean lower transport costs and more money kept in their pockets for education, enterprise, food and other household needs.”

“The benefits of adopting CNG for mobility are practical and immediate. CNG is generally cheaper than petrol and diesel, so vehicle owners, commercial drivers and transport operators spend less on fuel.

‎“Under the watch of Mr President, gas is no longer a resource we merely flare or export; it is a resource we are using to power our vehicles, create jobs and put money back in the pockets of our people.”.

Thanking the governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu and Delta states for deepening the penetration of natural gas in their states, Ekpo hailed the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, for backing the scheme.

He pointed out that the scheme was connecting educational institutions with national energy priorities.

‎The Executive Director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Oluwole Adama, said the newly inaugurated CNG stations in Uyo, Calabar, Enugu and Warri could fill about 540 vehicles every day.

Adama said, “For students, affordable and dependable transport means more than a cheaper ride. It can mean getting to lectures on time, spending less on daily travel and having more time and energy for learning,” he said.

‎He stated that the facilities could become living classrooms that would offer young Nigerians practical exposure to gas operations, engineering, safety and maintenance.

‎He added, “About 50 more projects will be nearing commissioning by the end of this year. I urge transport operators and businesses to use the facilities judiciously. Our young Nigerians should embrace these opportunities in technical services, safety and maintenance”, he stated.

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