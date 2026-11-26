By Enitan Abdultawab



The Federal Government has congratulated Nigerian music stars Davido, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr, Wizkid and Burna Boy following their nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, congratulated the artistes in a post on her official X account on Thursday, describing their nominations as a source of pride for the country.

Musawa noted that Nigerian artistes accounted for three of the five nominees in the Best Global Music Album category and featured in four of the five entries for Best African Music Performance.

“Your music travels because it is yours. Every record also employs producers, engineers, dancers and crews, and protecting what creators own is at the heart of our work,” she wrote.

She added that the country would be cheering the Nigerian nominees at the awards ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2027.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on November 16, with the six Nigerian artistes earning recognition across five categories.

In the Best African Music Performance category, Asake received a nomination for his song ‘Gratitude’, while his collaboration with Wizkid, ‘Jogodo’, also made the list.

Tems was nominated for ‘Big Daddy’, while Ayra Starr earned a nod alongside Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo for their collaboration, ‘Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)’.

Davido, Ayra Starr and Tems also secured nominations in the Best Global Music Album category for their respective projects, ‘Oriadé’, ‘Starrgirl’ and ‘Love Is a Kingdom’.

Burna Boy earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for ‘Dìá Dìá’, his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira.

Tems further received nominations in the Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song categories for her song ‘What You Need’.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, United States, on February 7, 2027.