…REA’s Energising Education Programme targets improved electricity supply to universities

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Federal Government has equipped 15 tertiary institutions across the country with off-grid electricity systems having a combined installed capacity of 68.2 megawatts (MW), under the Energising Education Programme (EEP) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The initiative is aimed at providing reliable electricity to universities and other tertiary institutions, reducing their dependence on the national grid and improving power supply for teaching, research and healthcare services.

According to a report titled Powering Tertiary Institutions through the Energising Education Programme, obtained from the REA, the University of Maiduguri and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital have a combined installed capacity of 12MW.

The report showed that the University of Calabar and its Teaching Hospital have an installed capacity of 7MW, while Michael Okpara Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, has 3MW.

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Yakubu Gowon University, formerly the University of Abuja, FCT, have installed capacities of 3MW each, while the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, has 2.5MW.

It also indicated that the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe State, has an installed capacity of 1.5MW; the University of Port Harcourt, 10.7MW; and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, 8.2MW.

Other beneficiaries include Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Adamawa State, with an installed capacity of 5MW; the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, 4.5MW; and the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, 2.6MW.

The Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, has an installed capacity of 1.9MW; Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, 1.7MW; and Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, 1.6MW.

The report credited REA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, with repositioning the agency and strengthening its role in renewable energy deployment, investment mobilisation and local content development.

It stated: “Leading the charge at the REA is Abba Abubakar Aliyu, the Managing Director/CEO of the agency, whose 3+ years of leadership have repositioned the Agency as a global impact delivery institution and strategic platform for renewable energy scale-up, investment, and local content development.”

On the agency’s broader vision, the report said: “Aliyu’s approach reflects a broader vision: transforming Nigeria’s energy access challenge into one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the developing world and positioning Nigeria as the renewable energy hub of the African continent.”

It added that Aliyu was leveraging more than 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors to attract capital, coordinate national electrification programmes and ensure that renewable energy solutions were deployed where they could deliver the greatest socio-economic impact.

According to the report, “Aliyu’s leadership at the REA is advancing the deployment of utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure across the country.”