Repair of the underwater element of Eko Bridge in Lagos, damaged by illegal sand mining, would be completed by December, the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has said.

Umahi gave the assurance during an inspection of the bridge on Monday.

He noted that the underwater element was structurally damaged by an illegal sand miner, while the dredger sank.

“The heap was destroyed. That is why the most affected section, half of the carriageway, was closed to traffic.

“We decided to allow half of the carriageway for traffic to reduce problems of commuters on this axis,” the minister said.

He expressed delight that cracks occasioned by the destruction of the bridge’s pie cap were not developing.

“We have a couple of mechanisms to check if the cracks are developing, and we are lucky that the cracks are not developing.

“If the cracks were developing, we would have closed the entire carriageway,” he said.

Umahi said that the Federal Government engaged Buildwell Construction Company on emergency work on the bridge.

“I just told them to do everything to remove the sunk dredger.

“We will pay,” Umahi said, adding that the illegal miner would be taken to court to pay for the damage on the bridge.

The minister expressed satisfaction at the performance of Buildwell.

“The technical aspect of restoration of the integrity of this bridge is to do piling of four piles driven to a depth of 54 metres above water level.

“These four piles are aggregated together by a new pie cap, and we will build a frame and then do structural elements to connect to the floor slab.

“This is what they are doing, and they are very fast in what they are doing, and they promised us that by December they will complete the job and the full integrity of the bridge will be restored.”

The minister said that the Federal Government had paid Buildwell part of the cost of the project.

“We are going to be talking with the minister of finance to release the balance of the money so that we will support them to complete the job by December so that full traffic will be restored on the entire carriageways.

He commended the resident engineer, Mrs Fisayo Badmos, for effective supervision.

According to the minister, the Federal Government is also intervening in other parts of the Eko Bridge. (NAN)